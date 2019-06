I am Shimna Suresh, WordPress developer at Yarddiant. I have 3 years of experience in the field of WordPress development, web development etc. Yarddiant is one of the leading web and WordPress development company in India having 1000+ of satisfied clients all over the world. We focus on different platforms of web development like WordPress, magento, HTML and many more.

https://plus.google.com/+Yarddiant-Kozhikode

https://medium.com/@yarddiant