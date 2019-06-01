EDITIONS
Login
Shreyansh Baid
Gadgets & Tools
9 predictions why iPhone 6 might be a game changer
by Shreyansh Baid
Share on
25th Aug 2014
· 6 min read
Mobile
Ex Yahoo employees create 'Sup' app, a mashup of Snapchat and Live video Chat
by Shreyansh Baid
Share on
20th Aug 2014
· 4 min read
Funding
[2014 half-yearly funding digest] Breaking down the $1.26 billion funding in India
by Shreyansh Baid
Share on
13th Aug 2014
· 5 min read
Techie Tuesdays
[Techie Tuesdays] Indian DIY hacker Arvind Sanjeev, the inventor of 'desi' Google Glass
by Shreyansh Baid
Share on
12th Aug 2014
· 4 min read
Mobile
Evolution of messaging services: From SMS to SnapChat to Mirage
by Shreyansh Baid
Share on
8th Aug 2014
· 5 min read
Job Listing
Hottest Startup Jobs offers for Developers, Marketers and Designers
by Shreyansh Baid
Share on
21st Jul 2014
· 1 min read
More Stories