Shrikant is a Director at Clover Infotech. He has been with the company since 1994. He brings along more than 25 years of experience in the IT services industry. Over the years, he has assumed various leadership roles. He has extensive experience in dealing with Oracle technologies from its databases and operating systems to cloud-native applications. He plays a key role in chartering new growth opportunities as well as business development in new geographies such as the US. He has been responsible for key strategic initiatives such as setting up Clover Infotech’s Analytics division. Owing to his strong business acumen and extensive domain experience in areas such as IT infrastructure, Data Management and Analytics, he has been a speaker at various industry forums. Shrikant was also actively involved in setting-up Clover Infotech’s successful joint venture with Red Hat Inc. During the stint, he was responsible for enabling the adoption of open-source technologies in the Indian market. Shrikant is a Civil Engineer from the University of Pune and has undertaken a leadership course in Strategy Execution from IBS, Hyderabad.