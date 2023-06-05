Making data centres greener: A sustainable approach for companies

Data centres are the backbone of our technological infrastructure as the world becomes increasingly digitised. However, their rapid expansion and energy-intensive operations have raised concerns about their environmental impact.





One of the most energy-intensive facilities in the world, data centres consume a significant amount of electricity to power the servers, cooling systems, and other equipment that keeps them running. This energy consumption has a major impact on the environment, contributing to greenhouse gas emissions and climate change.

The power consumption challenge of AI

In recent years, artificial intelligence (AI) has revolutionised various industries. However, AI models and algorithms are highly resource-intensive and consume significant amounts of power. Training AI models involves massive computational workloads, often requiring specialised hardware accelerators like GPUs, which consume substantial amounts of energy—a major concern when it comes to making data centres greener.





A study by the University of Massachusetts Amherst found that AI could account for up to 20% of global electricity consumption by 2030. It is a major concern as AI is expected to become more widespread in the coming years.

What should organisations do?

Organisations must adopt sustainable practices to make data centres more energy-efficient and environment-friendly to address such issues, and numerous things can be done to make them greener. Some of the most effective measures include:

Optimise hardware infrastructure

Companies can start by optimising their hardware infrastructure to reduce the environmental impact of data centres. Upgrading to more energy-efficient servers and networking equipment can significantly decrease power consumption. Technologies, including server virtualisation and containerisation, enable better resource utilisation and consolidation, leading to energy savings.

Embrace renewable energy

Data centres are notoriously known for their high energy consumption. Companies should prioritise the use of renewable energy sources to make them greener. Investing in solar panels and wind turbines or purchasing renewable energy credits can help offset the environmental footprint of these data centres. Additionally, organisations can explore partnerships with local utilities to ensure a clean energy supply.

Implement efficient cooling mechanisms

Data centres require robust cooling systems to maintain optimal operating temperatures for servers. Traditional cooling methods often contribute to significant energy waste. Implementing advanced cooling techniques, including hot-aisle and cold-aisle containment, efficient airflow management, and liquid cooling systems, can drastically reduce energy consumption and enhance cooling efficiency.

Optimise workloads and resource allocation

AI workloads in data centres can be resource-intensive, leading to inefficient use of computational resources. By employing workload orchestration and resource allocation strategies, organisations can optimally use their resources. Load balancing, auto-scaling, and predictive analytics can also help minimise energy usage while maintaining optimal performance.

Embrace data centre infrastructure management (DCIM)

Implementing the DCIM system provides companies with real-time visibility into energy consumption, environmental conditions, and equipment performance. DCIM enables proactive monitoring, capacity planning, and energy optimisation, leading to more sustainable data centre operations.

The sustainability of data centres is a pressing concern as the demand for digital services continues to grow. By implementing these steps, data centres can improve their sustainability and become more competitive.

Shrikant Navelkar is the Director of Clover Infotech.