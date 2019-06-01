Shruti Kedia believes that every story, told well, can help in making an impact and bringing out social change. As Senior Correspondent, she leads the SocialStory vertical at YourStory. Shruti’s focus extends to topics that include agriculture, sustainability, development, urban governance and rural India. She is also the co-founder and editor of Decent Neta, an online legislative opinion news portal which that deliberates on Parliament, Policy and Politics. A graduate from Cardiff University, UK, she has previously worked as the lead parliament and policy analyst under the mentorship of Prof Rajeev Gowda (Member of Parliament).