Shruti Kedia
Shruti Kedia believes that every story, told well, can help in making an impact and bringing out social change. As Senior Correspondent, she leads the SocialStory vertical at YourStory. Shruti’s focus extends to topics that include agriculture, sustainability, development, urban governance and rural India. She is also the co-founder and editor of Decent Neta, an online legislative opinion news portal which that deliberates on Parliament, Policy and Politics. A graduate from Cardiff University, UK, she has previously worked as the lead parliament and policy analyst under the mentorship of Prof Rajeev Gowda (Member of Parliament).
In Depth

Note to NaMo: specially-abled India hopes for inclusive development and stricter implementation of policies

31st May 2019 · 5 min read
Rural Innovation

This smart village in rural UP is creating social entrepreneurs, bringing robotics to school children

29th May 2019 · 7 min read
Government

Elections 2019: what leaders from the social sector aspire from the NaMo government

25th May 2019 · 8 min read
Stories

This social startup is competing with global MNCs like Kraft Foods for a piece of India’s FMCG market

21st May 2019 · 7 min read
Social Innovation

Nasscom Foundation, Mphasis invite applications to support and mentor India’s best social innovations

17th May 2019 · 3 min read
Social Innovation

Swacch Bharat: TV show by the Gates Foundation, BBC, and Viacom explores the ‘flush ke baad ki kahaani’

15th May 2019 · 5 min read