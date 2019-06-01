EDITIONS
Login
Shubham Khairnar
Top 10 Young Social Entrepreneurs of India
When a problem arises, people tend to talk about it, but they never consider finding a solution for it. They feel no obligation in addressing the problem until and unless they are personally getting affected by it. What they don’t realize is that by the time the crisis knocks on their doorstep, it’ll be too late to do anything...
by Shubham Khairnar
Share on
17th Oct 2018
· 9 min read
Top 10 young social entrepreneurs of India
by Shubham Khairnar
Share on
15th Jun 2018
· 9 min read
The Leadership 30
by Shubham Khairnar
Share on
27th May 2018
· 3 min read