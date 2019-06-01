Unapologetically unconventional, a challenger to stereotypes, and a lifelong learner. I learn from failures and get encouraged by the achievements. Shweta Kumari has been serving the IT industry for more than a decade and half in various capacities. She has acquired her knowledge via managing and working on several projects and initiatives across multiple geographies. Working with different culture and geographical boundaries are the ones which have added maturity to her experience and thoughts. She also nurtures her enthusiasm in the field of data science and machine learning. In 2016, she expanded herself as a founder, editor, and publisher of the Alpenglows magazine (www.alpenglows.com). Alpenglows is a publishing platform where she aims to share her learnings and to learn from other intellectuals.