EDITIONS
Siddarth Pai
Founding Partner and CFO @ 3one4 Capital At 3one4 Capital, Siddarth leads a team of finance professionals and business analysts that manage the end-to-end processes from deal evaluations and diligence over legal and financial dimensions to portfolio management operations across the set of deployments.He has successfully closed more than 60 investments in companies through the fund and is regularly consulted by the top audit, accounting, taxation, and legal professionals in the venture investment field in India. Siddarth has also lead over 30 investments in other investment vehicles across multiple asset classes in India and the US. Siddarth is a member of policy and regulatory consultancy panels at iSpirt, an Indian software and product advocacy think tank, and a Project Lead at the Bangalore chapter of the Global Shapers, a World Economic Forum initiative.
Opinion

Angel Tax: deciphering the notifications and the way forward

by Siddarth Pai
Share on
11th Mar 2019 · 7 min read
Opinion

Angel tax: double jeopardy, single indemnity?

by Siddarth Pai
Share on
16th Jan 2019 · 4 min read
Opinion

ai caramba: What exactly is AI? | Part III: All AI know is that AI know nothing

by Siddarth Pai
Share on
18th Jun 2018 · 4 min read
Opinion

ai caramba: What exactly is AI? | Part II: AI learn therefore AI am?

by Siddarth Pai
Share on
15th Jun 2018 · 3 min read
Opinion

ai caramba: What exactly is AI? | Part I: Why we need to focus on the I rather than the A

by Siddarth Pai
Share on
13th Jun 2018 · 4 min read
Opinion

The devil in the angel tax

by Siddarth Pai
Share on
12th Feb 2018 · 4 min read