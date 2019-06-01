Founding Partner and CFO @ 3one4 Capital At 3one4 Capital, Siddarth leads a team of finance professionals and business analysts that manage the end-to-end processes from deal evaluations and diligence over legal and financial dimensions to portfolio management operations across the set of deployments.He has successfully closed more than 60 investments in companies through the fund and is regularly consulted by the top audit, accounting, taxation, and legal professionals in the venture investment field in India. Siddarth has also lead over 30 investments in other investment vehicles across multiple asset classes in India and the US. Siddarth is a member of policy and regulatory consultancy panels at iSpirt, an Indian software and product advocacy think tank, and a Project Lead at the Bangalore chapter of the Global Shapers, a World Economic Forum initiative.