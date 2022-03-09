Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New India
SMB Story
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Decrypting Story
The Captable
Weekender
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS Education
Learn By YourStory
More
Companies
YS Club
Partner with Us
MyStory
YS Research
Covid Tributes
Events
Creator’s Inc Conference
Future of Work
Future of Governance
Women on a mission
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
More
Stay Connected
Download YourStory App :
)
Stories
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
EnterpriseStory
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Weekender
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Events
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
CIO Leaders Forum
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
Creators Inc. Conference
More
Brands of New India
More
YS Club
Partner with Us
MyStory
YS Research
Covid Tributes
YS Education
Learn By Yourstory
English
Hindi
Tamil
Login
Anish M
Tech Enthusiast | Design Nerd |
anish@yourstory.com
9th Mar 2022
A look at the highly anticipated Apple Event – through Indian eyes!
News
Remove
20th Jan 2019
Going local, going sustainable: How Go Native serves up a range of organic offerings that take you back to your roots
Startup
Remove
2nd Jan 2019
I am a Generation Z app consumer. Here’s what I like
Stories
Remove
26th Dec 2018
[Jobs Roundup] Best data science jobs up for grabs
Jobs
Remove
21st Dec 2018
Looking for a gadget to gift? Here are the season's best picks for every budget.
Tech
Remove
19th Dec 2018
[Jobs roundup] Here are the coolest hospitality jobs to vie for this season
Jobs
Remove
5th Dec 2018
[Jobs Roundup] Foodtech startups are hiring and here are the hottest jobs up for grabs
Jobs
Remove
13th Sep 2018
Of dual SIMs and the costliest ever iPhone - all you need to know about the latest Apple announcement
All Things Mobile
Remove
9th Aug 2018
The best global platform for Indian startups awaits you with prizes worth $ 20,000
Announcement
Remove
8th Aug 2018
Starting up? Here are some ideas on sectors on where you can
Startup
Remove
18th Jun 2018
How artisans in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon are working to keep a 4000 year old folk art alive
Stories
Remove
10th Apr 2018
Dr Monica MD goes more than skin deep for further a legacy
Stories
Remove