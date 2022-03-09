Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableWeekenderYS HindiYS Tamil
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
Creator’s Inc ConferenceFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse SummitMore
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

)
menu icon
Storiesdown arrow
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
EnterpriseStory
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Weekender
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
Videosdown arrow
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
page logo
Eventsdown arrow
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
CIO Leaders Forum
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
Creators Inc. Conference
More
Brands of New India
Moredown arrow
YS Club
Partner with Us
MyStory
YS Research
Covid Tributes
YS Education
Learn By Yourstory
globe icon
EnglishHindiTamil
search icon
Login

Anish M

Tech Enthusiast | Design Nerd |


anish@yourstory.com

  • 9th Mar 2022
    A look at the highly anticipated Apple Event – through Indian eyes!
    News
  • 20th Jan 2019
    Going local, going sustainable: How Go Native serves up a range of organic offerings that take you back to your roots
    Startup
  • 2nd Jan 2019
    I am a Generation Z app consumer. Here’s what I like
    Stories
  • 26th Dec 2018
    [Jobs Roundup] Best data science jobs up for grabs
    Jobs
  • 21st Dec 2018
    Looking for a gadget to gift? Here are the season's best picks for every budget.
    Tech
  • 19th Dec 2018
    [Jobs roundup] Here are the coolest hospitality jobs to vie for this season
    Jobs
  • 5th Dec 2018
    [Jobs Roundup] Foodtech startups are hiring and here are the hottest jobs up for grabs
    Jobs
  • 13th Sep 2018
    Of dual SIMs and the costliest ever iPhone - all you need to know about the latest Apple announcement
    All Things Mobile
  • 9th Aug 2018
    The best global platform for Indian startups awaits you with prizes worth $ 20,000
    Announcement
  • 8th Aug 2018
    Starting up? Here are some ideas on sectors on where you can
    Startup
  • 18th Jun 2018
    How artisans in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon are working to keep a 4000 year old folk art alive
    Stories
  • 10th Apr 2018
    Dr Monica MD goes more than skin deep for further a legacy
    Stories