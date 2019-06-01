EDITIONS
Login
K. Srikrishna
Srikrishna is an entrepreneur, mentor and angel investor. Organizational culture, learning and the growth of entrepreneurial business are areas of special interest to him. He's a co-founder of Zebu Games and blogs at http://designofbusiness.com/
Resources
How much money do you want?
by K. Srikrishna
Share on
7th May 2016
· 5 min read
Resources
Do you understand revenues and profits? A Primer
by K. Srikrishna
Share on
6th May 2016
· 8 min read
Resources
5 questions founders need to ask, annually
by K. Srikrishna
Share on
23rd Apr 2016
· 5 min read
Resources
Simple Sales Tracker for Startups
by K. Srikrishna
Share on
10th Jun 2015
· 5 min read
In Depth
The secret to preventing email wars at your startup
by K. Srikrishna
Share on
8th May 2015
· 3 min read
Resources
Valuation 101 – for startups looking to raise their first round
by K. Srikrishna
Share on
24th Apr 2015
· 4 min read
More Stories