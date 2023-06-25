Srinivasa Vivek is the co-founder of Resolute, a digital health and wellness service provider within Pytheos Health Systems. He assumes responsibility for Resolute's strategy and growth. Vivek began his professional journey by pursuing engineering at PSG Tech, after which he gained valuable experience working with technology companies such as TCS, EMC2, and Dell. He was passionate about leveraging tech solutions to drive positive change within the healthcare sector. This vision led him to join forces with three co-founders who shared his mutual interests and complementary strengths. Resolute emerged as a spinoff from Pytheos Health Systems, with Vivek taking charge of the company's operations.