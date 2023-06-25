Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Srinivasa Vivek

Srinivasa Vivek is the co-founder of Resolute, a digital health and wellness service provider within Pytheos Health Systems. He assumes responsibility for Resolute's strategy and growth. Vivek began his professional journey by pursuing engineering at PSG Tech, after which he gained valuable experience working with technology companies such as TCS, EMC2, and Dell. He was passionate about leveraging tech solutions to drive positive change within the healthcare sector. This vision led him to join forces with three co-founders who shared his mutual interests and complementary strengths. Resolute emerged as a spinoff from Pytheos Health Systems, with Vivek taking charge of the company's operations.
  • 25th Jun 2023
    The power of habits and routines for lasting health and wellness
    Expert Opinion