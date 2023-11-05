Extending healthspan: Backcasting your way to a healthier marginal decade

Ageing is encoded! And if something is encoded, it can be hacked.

The quest for boundless vitality in our marginal decade is a timeless pursuit that has beckoned humanity through the ages, across countless civilisations. But as we step into the 21st century, we encounter a new narrative, one grounded in the realm of science with Dr Gordon Lithgow successfully extending the life of a tiny nematode in his lab. Thus, the idea that we could not only live longer but thrive well into our golden years began to take root.

Twenty-three years into the century, scraping the cell wall of the human genome, transgenic mice, and a few other organisms, researchers believe science has more than one way to achieve extraordinary healthspan.

Life’s marginal decade

For millennia, the last decade of life has been synonymous with frailty. Yet, in the ‘Blue Zones’ like Okinawa, Japan, and Sardinia, Italy, a different story unfolds. Here, centenarians not only survive but also thrive, maintaining an active lifestyle and community engagement. These zones showcase the profound impact of lifestyle and dietary choices on healthspan. Could this wisdom be shared worldwide? Absolutely!

The concept of optimising the ‘marginal decade’, the last ten years of one’s life, is a recent paradigm shift in longevity thinking. Pioneered by Dr Peter Attia, a leading longevity expert, it offers a creative approach to preparing for the final chapter of life—one that emphasises not just surviving but also thriving.

Backcasting: creating your tomorrow today

Backcasting, originally developed by Annie Duke, an author specialising in cognitive-behavioural decision science, has intriguing applications in the realm of longevity and healthspan.

Imagine being able to design your last decade exactly the way you envision it. Backcasting is the novel approach embraced by longevity scientists, allowing individuals to craft their ideal marginal decade. It involves thinking probabilistically about how you want your final years to unfold and serves as the blueprint for your current health decisions.

Embracing creation over prediction

Modern medicine excels in prediction and prevention, analysing current health status with precision and providing hyper-personalised recommendations. However, it often falls short when it comes to enhancing the vitality of our later years. This is where experts like Dr Attia believe backcasting offers a promising alternative.

Your goal for your marginal decade can be anything from maintaining functionality to enjoying quality time with grandchildren or staying physically active. Backcasting helps you understand what you must do today to create the future you desire.

Elevating your healthspan: strategies for lifelong vitality

An individual’s healthspan is governed by various factors which can be optimised and improved through lifestyle changes.

Physical health: elevating your body's potential

The cornerstone of one’s journey towards a healthier marginal decade is greatly influenced by physical health, which includes, strength, muscle mass, flexibility, and functional health. One way to achieve optimal physical health is by unleashing the full potential of your body through balanced nutrition, regular exercise, and mindful wellness practices.

Mental health: nurturing cognitive excellence

Your journey toward a thriving marginal decade is intrinsically linked to your mental health. Cognitive excellence, which encompasses mental agility, emotional well-being, and resilience, is at the heart of it. Cultivating a sharp and adaptable mind involves practices like meditation, mindfulness, and lifelong learning. Improving social circles and reducing stress could improve overall mental wellbeing in the long run.

Nutritional health: nourishing for longevity

Nutrition is the cornerstone of longevity. What you put into your body can significantly impact your healthspan. A well-balanced diet, rich in essential nutrients, can boost your immune system, enhance vitality, and even slow down the ageing process. It is also crucial to avoid smoking and alcohol consumption to improve the overall probability of healthy living while exploring the world of superfoods, mindful eating, and personalised nutrition plans.

Spiritual well-being: cultivating harmony inside with purpose

Your spiritual well-being is a profound component of your marginal decade journey. It's about finding harmony within yourself and connecting with a sense of purpose. Spiritual practices, whether they involve meditation, mindfulness, or a connection with nature, can foster inner peace, resilience, and a deeper understanding of your life’s purpose.

Begin backcasting with data

In our tech-savvy world, tools like health intelligence bring a slew of benefits in terms of finding the current health status, analysing health risk factors, healthspan, longevity, and much more. Also, tools such as health intelligence help in hyper-personalising recommendations and creating a health optimisation journey that can produce sustainable outcomes.

Determining your ideal future

The quest for endless vitality, once the stuff of myths and legends, is now firmly rooted in scientific possibility. Backcasting, a visionary concept, urges us to consider not just how long we live but how well we live. It invites us to be architects of our destinies, designing the marginal decade that reflects our aspirations, from lifting weights without hesitation to playing with generations to come.

The author is Co-Founder, Resolute, a digital health and wellness service provider