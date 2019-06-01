The writer is a student of science graduating from Montfort School , Trichy. She has a flair for writing and is keen on science fiction and poetry writing. Has won many accolades in the national and in the international level for her literature. Presently, she is pursuing her integrated masters degree in Bharathidasan University in the field of Life Sciences. As the name suggests , she is actively involved in all the areas of study that makes her learning fruitful. Her subjects of intrest includes microbiology , philosophies , criticism writing and the practical applications of sciences. She has a keen observation of how the society responds and has an gentle opinion on things with much impact. She writes on critical issues and matters of educational interest.