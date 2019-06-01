EDITIONS
Sushmita Krishnan
The writer is a student of science graduating from Montfort School , Trichy. She has a flair for writing and is keen on science fiction and poetry writing. Has won many accolades in the national and in the international level for her literature. Presently, she is pursuing her integrated masters degree in Bharathidasan University in the field of Life Sciences. As the name suggests , she is actively involved in all the areas of study that makes her learning fruitful. Her subjects of intrest includes microbiology , philosophies , criticism writing and the practical applications of sciences. She has a keen observation of how the society responds and has an gentle opinion on things with much impact. She writes on critical issues and matters of educational interest.

An un -named article

by Sushmita Krishnan
19th May 2017 · 4 min read

Education - A vicious circle

by Sushmita Krishnan
16th May 2017 · 4 min read

The NEET and its allied commodity

by Sushmita Krishnan
16th May 2017 · 3 min read

Reflections

by Sushmita Krishnan
28th Mar 2017 · 3 min read