Tanmay captains the team at Private Unlimited – a group of three independent companies comprising of Synapse that offers creative communication services, Visual JuJu that specialises in multimedia content, and ScreenRoot, a top-tier digital product design firm. Having started his career with Private Unlimited in 2002, Tanmay is responsible for driving business growth by constantly adapting the company offerings to the needs of clients. He has helped forge successful relationships with Edelweiss, ICICI Bank, TCS, L&T Infotech and others.