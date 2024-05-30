Vaibhav Kaushik is Co-founder and CEO of Nawgati, which offers a fuel aggregator system. The idea of a one-stop, fuel-agnostic platform was born when the then 20-year-old college student learned that cab drivers faced significant wait times at CNG stations and were unaware of other stations nearby that were empty. Kaushik then incepted Nawgati in 2019, with the intent to save valuable time for fuel providers and consumers, reduce congestion and improve overall efficiency, which led him to onboard India’s largest CNG distribution company. The company was also featured on Shark Tank India. At BITS, Vaibhav has worked on various government-sponsored projects, received the prestigious Indian Academy of Sciences’ Summer Research Fellowship, and was presented with the Entrepreneur of the Year 2021 award when he graduated. BITS Pilani has been the incubator of Nawgati, which has enabled him to be recognised and supported by the Department of Science & Technology, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, and even receives recognition as an exceptional startup in the Transport Category by the National Startup Awards 2022 by Startup India.