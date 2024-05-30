Living in an urban city is a lifestyle choice, and the growing traffic on the road comes with it. Imagine you’ve left the office in the evening; all you can see is red lights and bumper-to-bumper traffic. Moreover, when you reach a fuel station, you’re greeted with another long queue.

This scenario, unfortunately, is a reality for millions of Indians in rapidly growing cities like Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, and Chennai—costing the general public their time, money, and well-being. In fact, according to the Tom Tom Index, Bengaluru ranked sixth globally in traffic, closely followed by Pune and Delhi.

But what if there was a way to avoid traffic jams and crowded fuel stations? This is where technology steps in, offering a glimpse into a future where fuelling the future doesn't just mean filling your tank but revolutionising how you move around during peak hours.

Infrastructure vs urbanisation

Being one of the fastest developing nations, along with a higher migration rate, cities are simply being built much faster than our infrastructure can keep up. While initiatives like the Smart Cities Mission and metro projects are a step in the right direction, we need a smarter approach to address the growing demand for efficient mobility truly.

In the current scenario, traditional methods of traffic management, relying heavily on manual control, are simply inadequate for handling the ever-increasing volume of vehicles on our roads. There is a growing demand for transportation not just for work but for leisure as well—giving rise to congestion at any hour of the day, especially during peak hours.

Image Source: Shutterstock

Technology to the rescue

Tech startups are already playing a crucial role in revolutionising urban mobility.

Fuel aggregator apps offer real-time fuel prices, station information, wait times, and even service times, empowering drivers to make informed decisions that save them time and money on the go. But this is just the first step in a much larger journey.

Imagine an app that not only recommends the nearest CNG station with the least service time and wait time, even if it means going slightly out of the way. This can significantly reduce travel time, fuel consumption, and ultimately, congestion on our roads. It's a domino effect—less time spent idling at stations translates to less fuel burned, reducing emissions and a cleaner environment.

This is one side of the picture. Similar to empowering end users, tech startups are also empowering the energy industry by making their processes efficient and streamlined by digitising their operations. Tech has the capabilities to evolve how we fuel our vehicles and improve mobility.

Collaboration between public and private is key

The government has already taken great strides in addressing urban mobility concerns, but for a true transformation, we need stronger collaboration with tech companies and energy providers. There are several ways stakeholders can work together, however, if we can establish schemes and policies to set the following in place, we are building the foundation for what’s next to come.

Public-private smart infrastructure: We need intelligent transport systems that leverage data from traffic cameras, sensors, and mobile apps to optimise re-routing to the nearest fuel station in real-time. This will significantly reduce travel time and frustration for everyone. While private tech startups can be the backbone of this evolution, the government plays a pivotal role in helping implement these at scale, encouraging smoother and faster adoption.

Tech innovation for a convenient future: Indian tech companies are already developing AI-powered solutions for congestion management and efficient fuelling. Moreover, the government's Open Government Data Platform provides a treasure trove of information for developers to build these solutions.

Focus on public transport: Technology can play a crucial role in making public transport a more attractive option. Similar to real-time railway updates, if we can track bus arrival times, a lot of congestion on the road can be avoided, making public transport even more convenient for general use. Tech can also help build an integrated ticketing solution that allows seamless transfers between different modes of transport—buses, metros, and even ride-sharing services. This will encourage a shift towards carpooling and public transport usage, further reducing congestion and fuel consumption.

Learning from the world

We can learn valuable lessons from developed nations which have tackled similar challenges. However, simply copying their solutions won't work. India has a unique infrastructure landscape and traffic pattern. We need to develop tech solutions that are tailor-made for our specific needs.

For instance, car ownership is high in many Western countries and public transport networks are well-established. Indian solutions might prioritise integrating informal transport systems like rickshaws and auto-rickshaws into the larger mobility ecosystem through technology.

The road ahead

To steer the future, tech startups, policymakers, energy providers, and the general public need to share the vision for a faster and more efficient mobility experience. With the right tech in hand, we can create not just less crowded stations but an entirely improved mobility ecosystem that betters our lives in ways we're only just beginning to imagine—and with the right support, we can set an example for the rest of the world to follow.

(Vaibhav Kaushik is Co-founder and CEO of Nawgati, which offers a fuel aggregator system.)