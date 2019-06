Visvapriya Sathiyam is a hands-on design evangelist at SAP, an experience designer at heart, and a techie in head. She teaches all things design-ish for people from age 6 to 60 through workshops for children, corporates, startups and NGOs. She dreams of a day when design becomes a subject taught in school, so our future door handles don’t break and our Indian roads don’t give us a headache. She can be reached via LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/visvapriyas/