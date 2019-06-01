EDITIONS
Vivian Fernandes
Vivian Fernandes is Consulting Editor at YourStory. He was economic policy editor with CNBC-TV18. He is editor of www.smartindianagriculture.in.
Ease of business? GM research firms look abroad as tighter norms threaten at home

by Vivian Fernandes
20th Nov 2017 · 4 min read
agriculture

Karnataka's farmers will have to produce marketable quality to gain from pioneering reforms

by Vivian Fernandes
11th Nov 2016 · 7 min read
How the govt and agri scientists in Punjab are showing little enthusiasm for this pollution-averting practice

by Vivian Fernandes
11th Nov 2016 · 7 min read
Tiptur's Akshayakalpa wants to make farmers entrepreneurial through dairying with design; aims at Rs 1 lakh monthly income

by Vivian Fernandes
29th Oct 2016 · 7 min read
Self-learning algos could help farmers diagnose plant diseases and damages instantaneously

by Vivian Fernandes
20th Sep 2016 · 6 min read
Interviews

I cannot understand the problems with tax collection at source which e-commerce companies are imagining: GST Network Chairman Navin Kumar

by Vivian Fernandes
10th Sep 2016 · 9 min read