EDITIONS
Login
Vivian Fernandes
Vivian Fernandes is Consulting Editor at YourStory. He was economic policy editor with CNBC-TV18. He is editor of www.smartindianagriculture.in.
Stories
Ease of business? GM research firms look abroad as tighter norms threaten at home
by Vivian Fernandes
Share on
20th Nov 2017
· 4 min read
agriculture
Karnataka’s farmers will have to produce marketable quality to gain from pioneering reforms
by Vivian Fernandes
Share on
11th Nov 2016
· 7 min read
Stories
How the govt and agri scientists in Punjab are showing little enthusiasm for this pollution-averting practice
by Vivian Fernandes
Share on
11th Nov 2016
· 7 min read
Stories
Tiptur’s Akshayakalpa wants to make farmers entrepreneurial through dairying with design; aims at Rs 1 lakh monthly income
by Vivian Fernandes
Share on
29th Oct 2016
· 7 min read
Stories
Self-learning algos could help farmers diagnose plant diseases and damages instantaneously
by Vivian Fernandes
Share on
20th Sep 2016
· 6 min read
Interviews
I cannot understand the problems with tax collection at source which e-commerce companies are imagining: GST Network Chairman Navin Kumar
by Vivian Fernandes
Share on
10th Sep 2016
· 9 min read
More Stories