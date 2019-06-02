EDITIONS
Yulia_germanofil Poltavets

I am a blogger and marketer. I have my Master's in Marketing.

Growth hacks

iOs or Android. What platform is better to build an app on?

by Yulia_germanofil Poltavets
Share on
25th Apr 2019 · 8 min read
Growth hacks

How to create a selling presentation that really works

by Yulia_germanofil Poltavets
Share on
2nd Apr 2019 · 8 min read
Growth hacks

Challenges facing small businesses

by Yulia_germanofil Poltavets
Share on
6th Feb 2019 · 7 min read

Mistakes every successful small business owner never made

by Yulia_germanofil Poltavets
Share on
2nd Jun 2018 · 7 min read

8 recruitment sins and how to avoid them

by Yulia_germanofil Poltavets
Share on
16th Feb 2018 · 5 min read

The Future of e-Learning

by Yulia_germanofil Poltavets
Share on
7th Jan 2018 · 5 min read