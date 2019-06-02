EDITIONS
Login
Yulia_germanofil Poltavets
I am a blogger and marketer. I have my Master's in Marketing.
Growth hacks
iOs or Android. What platform is better to build an app on?
by Yulia_germanofil Poltavets
Share on
25th Apr 2019
· 8 min read
Growth hacks
How to create a selling presentation that really works
by Yulia_germanofil Poltavets
Share on
2nd Apr 2019
· 8 min read
Growth hacks
Challenges facing small businesses
by Yulia_germanofil Poltavets
Share on
6th Feb 2019
· 7 min read
Mistakes every successful small business owner never made
by Yulia_germanofil Poltavets
Share on
2nd Jun 2018
· 7 min read
8 recruitment sins and how to avoid them
by Yulia_germanofil Poltavets
Share on
16th Feb 2018
· 5 min read
The Future of e-Learning
by Yulia_germanofil Poltavets
Share on
7th Jan 2018
· 5 min read
More Stories