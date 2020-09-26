Yan Han is the Founder & Chairperson, Think Culture Foundation. Yan has 19 years of global experience across India, Australia and China markets. With unique and proven capabilities in marketing foresight, progressive strategies and creative communications, she has advised and assisted leading global brands and Fortune 500 companies in enhancing unmatched branding, acquiring valuable customers and building engaging communities to support business growth. Yan’s rich knowledge acquired through continuous studying and work experience has evolved her as an expert in strategic planning, financial and risk management, joint ventures and alliances, new market development and operations management. She holds an MBA from the prestigious Peking University – Guanghua School of Management and is currently pursuing PhD from New York with a vision to contribute to the academic fraternity. Yan has been the General Manager for Air China for over a decade based out Australia and has been instrumental in the growth of tourism and trade between the two nations through her innovative programs. Yan brings to India, her rich experience from Topline’s China market, with unique and proven models built around innovative and digitally advanced practices.