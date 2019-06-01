EDITIONS
Login
Yogesh Choudhary
Yogesh Choudhary is the founder & CEO of Finoit Technology, a leading
custom software development company
which makes ideas into reality by providing unique design and services.
Growth hacks
When Not to Trust Your Gut Feelings in Business
by Yogesh Choudhary
Share on
24th Dec 2018
· 5 min read
10 Digital Workplace Trends Shaping the Future of Work
by Yogesh Choudhary
Share on
23rd Nov 2018
· 6 min read
10 productivity apps that may help CEOs become more efficient
Being a CEO is a rather challenging job which requires a lot
by Yogesh Choudhary
Share on
27th Aug 2018
· 4 min read
Top 21 reasons why startups fail
by Yogesh Choudhary
Share on
24th Aug 2018
· 4 min read
Starting your day early: 5 reasons to become an early riser
by Yogesh Choudhary
Share on
6th Aug 2018
· 4 min read