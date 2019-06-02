EDITIONS
Login
YSProfiles
Stories
Informant Networks - “safeguarding against internal attack”
by YSProfiles
Share on
7th Jun 2017
· 4 min read
Stories
Athletes Today: “a professional sports talent management company”
by YSProfiles
Share on
31st May 2017
· 3 min read
Stories
Haul Apparel, a lifestyle brand introducing a mix of subcultures to Indian youth
by YSProfiles
Share on
16th Mar 2017
· 5 min read
Stories
Shortfundly, a platform for shortfilm filmmakers to get connected with film festival events
by YSProfiles
Share on
15th Mar 2017
· 3 min read
Entrepreneur
Breakdoors, a platform empowering the talent hidden under the roof
by YSProfiles
Share on
15th Mar 2017
· 2 min read
Stories
At just 16 and 18, these Delhi teens are using tech to make the web accessible to dyslexics and the visually impaired
by YSProfiles
Share on
15th Mar 2017
· 6 min read
More Stories