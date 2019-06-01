EDITIONS
Yuvrajsinh Vaghela
Yuvrajsinh Vaghela is a Marketing Manager at Space-O Technologies. Being a member of the blockchain app development company, he spends most of his time researching mobile app and blockchain trends.
6 reasons why the government must adopt blockchain technology to help farmers

by Yuvrajsinh Vaghela
20th Aug 2018 · 8 min read
Why every banking system needs blockchain technology to avoid frauds

by Yuvrajsinh Vaghela
9th Jul 2018 · 5 min read