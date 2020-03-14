New Hyundai Creta launching next week with over 50 voice commands

The Auto Expo 2020 saw some great new cars, and one car which caught our eye was the Hyundai Creta. The Creta was first launched in India in 2015 and has ruled the Indian Sub-Compact SUV market since.





The Creta received a mid-life facelift in 2018, but now it is time for the all-new Creta to enter the market.





The new Creta is based on Hyundai’s ix25 model, which is sold globally and was unveiled at the Shanghai Auto Expo in 2019. The India Creta borrows a lot from the global variant of the car on the external side but has quite a few changes on the interior.





The car will boast of more than 50 connectivity features that can be accessed using the car’s Advanced Blue Link and Smart Watch integrated Blue Link application.





To access this, a driver has to simply say, “Hello Blue Link”. This will give the driver voice control over features like the sunroof, climate control, seat ventilation control and voice commands for the in-vehicle assistance. The vehicle assistance can be used to dial a phone number and track live cricket scores among other things.





Using the smartwatch integrated Blue Link App, a driver can remotely control features like engine start/stop, door lock/unlock, the vehicle status information and Hyundai’s in-car air purifier. This will also help in locating and immobilising a stolen vehicle.





A unique feature in the engine start option is that it is also available for a manual transmission car and not just an automatic transmission unit.





Apart from this, the BS-VI versions of Hyundai’s 1.5-litre MPi petrol, 1.4-litre Kappa Turbo GDi petrol and 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel are expected to have better fuel efficiency than the outgoing Creta, adding another feather to its cap.





Considering the above, it is no surprise that Hyundai dealers claim to have received bookings for more than 12,000 units of the compact SUV, which is going to launch on Monday, March 16. Considering the coronavirus pandemic and the growing economic slowdown in India, this is a highly impressive number, proving that Indians love the Creta.





(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)