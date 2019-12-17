Hyundai reveals design sketches for its new sedan car, Aura

Hyundai India has released the design sketches of its upcoming compact sedan, Aura. The final car is set to be revealed on December 19. Aura will be replacing Xcent for private customers. The older model (Xcent), though, will continue to be on sale for commercial customers.





The Hyundai Aura shares several design cues with the Grand i10 Nios hatchback. However, the compact sedan gains a new boot, inspired by the Sonata, which is absent in the hatchback. Further, the boot lid gains a chrome strip, which has been introduced to appease the common Indian car buyer.





Aura will get a new sleeker headlamp which will get a LED daytime running light and projector setup. Also, the front grille gets a honeycomb mesh pattern, while the bumpers borrow design cues, inspired by the European version of Grand i10 Nios. The overall look of the compact sedan has been kept on the sporty side. The Aura is one of the better-looking sub 4m sedans available in India.





The compact sedan also sees an elongated rear with a floating C pillar, which helps give the car an aggressive look from the side and rear. The tail lamps are elegant and have sharp angles, giving the car a sporty and purposeful look.





While the interiors of the Aura has not been revealed, it will be similar to the Grand i10 Nios. However, Hyundai will probably offer the Aura with an all-black layout along with a touchscreen infotainment system.









Powertrain options in the Hyundai Aura will include a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.2-litre diesel, and 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol, which also does duty in the compact SUV Venue. Gearbox options will include a five-speed manual and five-speed AMT for the 1.2-litre petrol and diesel. However, the 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol will be offered only with a five-speed manual.





(Edited by Suman Singh)







