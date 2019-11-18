Iconic Ford Mustang goes electric with new 2021 Mach-E SUV

The Ford Mustang was the most accessible 500 bhp+ sports car in India. However, the new Mach-E is unlikely to be launched in the country anytime soon.

By YS Auto
18th Nov 2019
American car manufacturer Ford wants to sell you an electric vehicle – in the iconic Mustang range. The Ford Mustang Mach-E is an electric crossover styled vehicle with aggressive yet softly curved surfaces.


However, the unmistakable coupe-like roofline continues forward the tradition of the legendary brand name.


Ford Mustang Mach-E launch event
This is not the first time a carmaker has introduced an SUV to its line-up to try and boost its sales volumes. The Lamborghini Urus, Bentley Bentayga, and Porsche Cayenne are living success stories.


Purists will also like the fact that the new Ford Mach-E is not a silent car. Instead of a rumbling V8, the SUV makes an artificially created sound for auditory pleasures, both inside and outside the car.


Speaking at the launch, Bill Ford, Executive Chairman of Ford Motor Company, said, “At the first-ever Detroit Auto Show, Henry Ford said he was working on something that would strike like forked lightning. That was the Model T. Today, the Ford Motor Company is proud to unveil a car that strikes like forked lightning all over again. The all-new, all-electric Mustang Mach-E. It’s fast. It’s fun. It’s freedom. For a new generation of Mustang owners.”
Ford Mustang Mach-E


The Mach-E will be launched with two battery pack capacities and three power outputs. The SUV will be available in both standard-range (75.7 kWh lithium-ion battery) and extended-range (98.8 kWh lithium-ion battery).


The rear-wheel-drive variant can accelerate from standstill to 100 kmph in a little more than six seconds while the all-wheel-drive version takes less than six seconds. Also, the rear-wheel-drive variant has a claimed estimated range of more than 480 km on a single charge.


Ford Mustang Mach-E

Ford has also claimed a top speed of 179 kmph (electronically limited) for all variants of the Mach-E. Built in Mexico, the electric SUV will be taking on the Tesla Model Y which also has a range of over 480 km on a single charge.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Authors
YS Auto

