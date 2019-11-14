Hyundai to launch new upcoming compact sedan Aura but will continue to push Xcent in the market

The new Hyundai Aura will share the front section with the Grand i10 Nios, and will feature a honeycomb mesh finish on the signature ‘cascading grille’.

By YS Auto
14th Nov 2019
Hyundai Motor India has confirmed the name of its upcoming compact sedan – Hyundai Aura. The new car will not be a direct replacement of the Xcent.


However, unlike the Grand i10, which continues to be available despite the introduction of Grand i10 Nios, after the launch of Aura, Xcent will only be retailed to taxi and fleet operators.


Hyundai Aura
The new compact sedan will share the front section with the Grand i10 Nios, but will feature a honeycomb mesh finish on the signature ‘cascading grille’. Also, Aura will house the rear registration plate in the rear bumper instead of the boot lid.


Interiors, too, will be heavily inspired from the Grand i10 Nios, including the eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system. However, the dashboard may have an all-black theme to add a sporty touch. Also, the upholstery may be given a similar treatment.


In terms of engine options, the new Hyundai Aura is expected to continue with the existing 1.2 litre Kappa petrol (83 PS/113 Nm) and 1.2 litre U2 CRDi diesel (75 PS/190 Nm). Gearbox options will be the same five-speed manual and an AMT (Automated Manual Transmission) unit. Both the powertrains will be BS-VI compliant right from launch.


Hyundai Grand i10 Nios


The Hyundai Aura will get dual front airbags, front seatbelt pretensioners, and ABS with EBD (Electronic Brakeforce Distribution) as standard safety features. Also, rear parking sensors will be standard across the range while a rear parking camera will be present in the higher variants.


Hyundai India registered sales of 50,010 units in the month of October 2019, with the premium hatchback Elite i20 being the bestseller with 14,700 units. The South Korean manufacturer retails 12 models in India - Santro, Grand i10, Grand i10 Nios, Elite i20, Active i20, Xcent, Verna, Elantra, Venue, Creta, Tucson, and the electric SUV Kona.


The upcoming Aura compact sedan will compete against the Maruti Dzire, Honda Amaze, Ford Aspire, and Tata Tigor.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


﻿

YS Auto

