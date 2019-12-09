Ahmedabad-based EV startup Greenvolt Mobility reveals expansion plans

Greenvolt Mobility’s Mantis will be competing directly with GoZero Mobility’s One & Mile E-Bikes, launched earlier in March 2019.

By YS Auto
9th Dec 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Greenvolt Mobility, the Ahmedabad-based electric vehicle (EV) startup has announced that it will launch its e-bike, Mantis, in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Chennai. Pre-bookings for the e-bike can be made for a deposit of Rs 999 while the Mantis will have a price tag of Rs 34,999.


Once the dealerships are operational, the price tag will rise to Rs 37,999. The e-bike will be launched in Mumbai in December 2019, while the rest of the initial phase cities will see the introduction of Mantis in January 2020. Deliveries will begin only when the dealerships are operational in February 2020.


Greenvolt Mobility Mantis
Also Read

Jaguar bets big on India, to launch EV SUV I-Pace next year


Speaking to AutoStory, Sarthak Baxi, CEO of Greenvolt Mobility, said,


“Mantis is designed and developed to make daily commutes more convenient, affordable, and eco-friendly. Customers can pre-book and be the early adopter via the company’s official website. Making the Mantis unique is the in house developed motor, which has the highest efficiency in the segment compared to the hub motor, that we see in electric two-wheelers generally. Keeping the environment safety in mind, Greenvolt will be jointly working with the supplier for battery disposal via recycling or secondary use.”

The Mantis is powered by a proprietary 250-watt motor that has been developed in-house by Greenvolt’s R&D facility. The removable lithium-ion battery has been supplied by the Mumbai-based Waaree Energies Ltd. Apart from that, the company claims a range of 50 km which takes 2.5 hours to fully charge. The battery weighs just 3.5 kg and also permits fast charging.


Greenvolt Mobility Mantis

Greenvolt Mobility manufactures the Mantis at a facility in Changodar, Ahmedabad, with a capacity of 10,000 units per annum. Also, the company is planning to open 60 authorised sales and service stations by June 2020 in all the major cities of India.


(Edited by Suman Singh)


Also Read

EV motorcycle Revolt RV400 deliveries commence in Pune

﻿

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
YS Auto

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Here’s a closer look at Husqvarna Motorcycles’ Indian lineup

YS Auto

BMW Motorrad brings in F 900 R, F 900 XR, S 1000 XR, and Concept R18/2 motorcycles at EICMA 2019

YS Auto

Jaguar bets big on India, to launch EV SUV I-Pace next year

Neelanjan Chakraborty

Hyundai to launch new upcoming compact sedan Aura but will continue to push Xcent in the market

YS Auto
Daily Capsule
An exclusive interview with Ratan Tata, the man behind one of India’s oldest business empires (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Here’s a closer look at Husqvarna Motorcycles’ Indian lineup

YS Auto

Jaguar bets big on India, to launch EV SUV I-Pace next year

Neelanjan Chakraborty

KTM 390 Adventure makes its India debut, to be available for sale from January 2020

YS Auto

2020 Triumph Rocket 3 launches in India at Rs 18 lakh

YS Auto

3 Yamaha R15 v3.0 based motorcycles we want to be launched in India

YS Auto

Hyundai initiates feasibility study for fuel cell electric vehicles in India

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore