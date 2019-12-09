Ahmedabad-based EV startup Greenvolt Mobility reveals expansion plans

Greenvolt Mobility, the Ahmedabad-based electric vehicle (EV) startup has announced that it will launch its e-bike, Mantis, in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Chennai. Pre-bookings for the e-bike can be made for a deposit of Rs 999 while the Mantis will have a price tag of Rs 34,999.





Once the dealerships are operational, the price tag will rise to Rs 37,999. The e-bike will be launched in Mumbai in December 2019, while the rest of the initial phase cities will see the introduction of Mantis in January 2020. Deliveries will begin only when the dealerships are operational in February 2020.









Speaking to AutoStory, Sarthak Baxi, CEO of Greenvolt Mobility, said,





“Mantis is designed and developed to make daily commutes more convenient, affordable, and eco-friendly. Customers can pre-book and be the early adopter via the company’s official website. Making the Mantis unique is the in house developed motor, which has the highest efficiency in the segment compared to the hub motor, that we see in electric two-wheelers generally. Keeping the environment safety in mind, Greenvolt will be jointly working with the supplier for battery disposal via recycling or secondary use.”

The Mantis is powered by a proprietary 250-watt motor that has been developed in-house by Greenvolt’s R&D facility. The removable lithium-ion battery has been supplied by the Mumbai-based Waaree Energies Ltd. Apart from that, the company claims a range of 50 km which takes 2.5 hours to fully charge. The battery weighs just 3.5 kg and also permits fast charging.





Greenvolt Mobility manufactures the Mantis at a facility in Changodar, Ahmedabad, with a capacity of 10,000 units per annum. Also, the company is planning to open 60 authorised sales and service stations by June 2020 in all the major cities of India.





(Edited by Suman Singh)





﻿