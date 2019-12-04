EV motorcycle Revolt RV400 deliveries commence in Pune

Revolt Intellicorp has commenced deliveries of its electric motorcycle, RV400, in Pune which was launched in the country in August 2019, with Delhi being its first market. In Pune, Revolt has two operational dealerships called Revolt Hub, at Kalyani Nagar and ICC Tech Park on SB Road.





Its first product, the Revolt RV400 is powered by a 3.24 kWh battery that can be controlled in three different modes – Eco, Normal, and Sport. In the sport mode, the RV400 has a top speed of 85 kmph. While the maximum range of the motorcycle is an ARAI claimed 156 km, in the sport mode, the range drops down to 80 km.





Speaking on the occasion, Rahul Sharma, Founder of Revolt Intellicorp, said,





“Electric vehicles are becoming increasingly popular in Pune, and we could see that trend in the pre-booking orders we have received from the centre. The RV400 is an important step in catering to emerging customer needs, and we are confident that the new RV400 owners are going to enjoy their riding experience. Given the continued demand for booking, we will soon be closing the bookings for January-February 2020.”

The suspension setup in the Revolt RV400 consists of an upside-down fork up front and a monoshock in the rear. Braking duties are administered by discs at both ends with the added safety net of CBS (Combined Braking System).





The motorcycle utilises a single cradle frame connecting to a bolted sub-frame and an aluminium swingarm. Other features include all-LED lighting and digital instrumentation with smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth.





Revolt also allows the rider to select an exhaust note – Revolt, Roar, Rage, and Rebel – using the supporting smartphone application. Colour options include Rebel Red and Cosmic Black.





The company plans to introduce a Nitro mode in the future, which will increase the top speed to 105 kmph. Besides that, the Revolt RV400 takes three hours to charge from zero to 75 percent. A full charge takes a total of 4.5 hours.





(Edited by Suman Singh)












