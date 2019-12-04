EV motorcycle Revolt RV400 deliveries commence in Pune

Revolt RV400 is sold out till December 2019, and will be closing bookings for January-February 2020 soon.

By YS Auto
4th Dec 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Revolt Intellicorp has commenced deliveries of its electric motorcycle, RV400, in Pune which was launched in the country in August 2019, with Delhi being its first market. In Pune, Revolt has two operational dealerships called Revolt Hub, at Kalyani Nagar and ICC Tech Park on SB Road.


Its first product, the Revolt RV400 is powered by a 3.24 kWh battery that can be controlled in three different modes – Eco, Normal, and Sport. In the sport mode, the RV400 has a top speed of 85 kmph. While the maximum range of the motorcycle is an ARAI claimed 156 km, in the sport mode, the range drops down to 80 km.


Revolt RV400 deliveries in Pune

Speaking on the occasion, Rahul Sharma, Founder of Revolt Intellicorp, said,


“Electric vehicles are becoming increasingly popular in Pune, and we could see that trend in the pre-booking orders we have received from the centre. The RV400 is an important step in catering to emerging customer needs, and we are confident that the new RV400 owners are going to enjoy their riding experience. Given the continued demand for booking, we will soon be closing the bookings for January-February 2020.”

The suspension setup in the Revolt RV400 consists of an upside-down fork up front and a monoshock in the rear. Braking duties are administered by discs at both ends with the added safety net of CBS (Combined Braking System).


The motorcycle utilises a single cradle frame connecting to a bolted sub-frame and an aluminium swingarm. Other features include all-LED lighting and digital instrumentation with smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth.


Revolt also allows the rider to select an exhaust note – Revolt, Roar, Rage, and Rebel – using the supporting smartphone application. Colour options include Rebel Red and Cosmic Black.


The company plans to introduce a Nitro mode in the future, which will increase the top speed to 105 kmph. Besides that, the Revolt RV400 takes three hours to charge from zero to 75 percent. A full charge takes a total of 4.5 hours.


(Edited by Suman Singh)


Also Read

Revolt RV400 prices revealed, starts at an interesting INR 3,499 per month



  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
YS Auto

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Hyundai initiates feasibility study for fuel cell electric vehicles in India

Press Trust of India

Auto Expo to be held from Feb 5 to Feb 12 next year in Greater Noida

Press Trust of India

FAW Haima Automobile to debut at India during Auto Expo 2020

YS Auto

Kia to launch luxury MPV Carnival MPV in 2020

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
AWS CEO Andy Jassy on why cloud is the future (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Hyundai initiates feasibility study for fuel cell electric vehicles in India

Press Trust of India

Kia to launch luxury MPV Carnival MPV in 2020

Press Trust of India

Auto Expo to be held from Feb 5 to Feb 12 next year in Greater Noida

Press Trust of India

Tata Motors to raise prices of its passenger vehicles in January 2020

Press Trust of India

Honda Activa 125 BS-VI sales cross 31k units even as domestic sales fall 13pc in November

YS Auto

Ather Energy confirms new electric scooter manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu

YS Auto

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore