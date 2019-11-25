Ather Energy to launch new affordable electric scooter in 12 to 18 months

Bengaluru-based startup Ather Energy is planning to introduce a new electric scooter in the next 12 to 18 months. This new model will also have a range of around 75 km on a full charge, similar to the Ather 450.





After consolidating the scooter market, the company also aims to introduce an electric motorcycle in the next three to four years, reports MoneyControl.









The new electric scooter, though more affordable than the 450, will not be priced as its petrol-powered cousins. It will also get similar connected features as seen in the present model.





At present, the startup has a manufacturing capacity of 35,000 to 40,000 units annually. It is also working on establishing a new greenfield facility in the southern part of the country, which will have an annual capacity of five lakh units. Once this facility is operational, the existing plant will be converted to an R&D facility.





Ather Energy is retailing its products only in two cities but aims to increase this to 30 to 35 in the next two to three years. Of these, at least 10 new cities will be added in 2020.





The Ather 450 is powered by an electric motor, which produces 5.4 kW (7.34 PS) of power and 20.5 Nm of torque. The battery is a 2.4 kWh lithium-ion unit and has a three-year (unlimited kilometres) warranty.





With three riding modes, the scooter has a maximum range of 75 km and a top speed of 80 kmph.





Ather Energy has raised funding from Flipkart Co-founder Sachin Bansal, two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp, Singapore-based InnoVen Capital, and American hedge fund and venture capital investor Tiger Global. It competes with manufacturers like the Hero Electric and Okinawa.









(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)







