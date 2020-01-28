Ather Energy launches new electric scooter 450X with new riding mode, lighter body

Ather Energy launched the 450X on Tuesday which is positioned as India’s fastest electric scooter. The scooter has been priced at Rs 99,000 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru), while it is priced at Rs 85,000 in Delhi, thanks to the subsidies offered by the state government.





The scooter will be retailed in two variants (Plus and Pro) which can be switched via the supporting smartphone application. The Ather 450X is powered by a 6kW motor in Pro variant and 5.4kW in Plus variant. Powering this motor is a 2.9kWh lithium-ion battery (up from 2.4kW). The peak torque is also increased from 20 Nm to 26 Nm in comparison to the standard 450.









The scooter comes with an infinite warranty for the battery if the customer buys the 450X via a subscription model. Ather is offering the scooter with four riding modes including Eco, Ride, Sport, and a new high-performance Warp mode. In the warp mode, the scooter can accelerate from standstill to 40 km/h in 3.3 seconds (0.6 seconds faster from the standard 450).





Ather claims a range of 116 km for the 450X and a real-life range of 85 km in city riding conditions. Further, it charges 50 percent faster than before at 1.5 km per minute. This makes the Ather 450X the fastest charging electric two-wheeler.





The scooter comes with an updated seven-inch touchscreen instrumentation which is based on the Android ecosystem and comes with Bluetooth support. The screen comes with existing ride statistics and also supports call alert and music playback.





The Bengaluru-based startup is investing around Rs 50 crore in setting up a new plant in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, which will add one lakh unit capacity by the end of this year. It will also invest close to Rs 150 crore towards product development.





The Ather 450X will be available in 10 cities in India beginning with Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Deliveries of the scooter will begin in July 2020.





(Edited by Suman Singh)





﻿