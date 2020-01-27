Noida-based EV startup One Electric unveils KRIDN

One Electric KRIDN will have a range of 120 km and a top speed of 90 kmph.

By YS Auto
27th Jan 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

The Government of India’s strong push towards electric mobility has seen several startups entering the market. The latest has been the Noida-based startup One Electric, which has unveiled its first electric motorcycle, the KRIDN (Sanskrit for ‘to play’) on Monday.


One Electric KRIDN front three quarter
Also Read

MG Motors commences deliveries of ZS EV, EESL becomes the first customer


The startup claims that it has been developing the motorcycle for two years. Designed and manufactured specifically for the demanding Indian riding conditions, the KRIDN is claimed to have a top speed of 90 kmph. One Electric, however, has not revealed the battery specifications, but claims that the electric motorcycle will have a range of 120 km on a single charge.


Speaking about the KRIDN, Gaurav Uppal, CEO of One Electric said, “Our locally developed and manufactured heavy duty chassis is designed to match our electric drive train requirements, and also to ensure a long life on tough road conditions. The battery, motor, and controller are also designed to provide high power and speed, along with ample range for a city commute. Besides the chassis, the fuel tank and the seat have been designed in-house, with a patent-pending for the design of the motorcycle.”

The retro-styled electric motorcycle reminds of the Honda CB400 from the 1980s. The headlamp is a conventional halogen unit while brakes are discs at both ends. The motorcycle is suspended upon conventional telescopic fork upfront and twin springs in the rear.


Positioned as an alternative to the traditional 125cc commuter motorcycles, the One Electric KRIDN will be launched first in Delhi by March 2020. This will be followed by other markets including Pune, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai.


One Electric KRIDN rear three quarter

The One Electric KRIDN will compete against the Revolt RV300 and RV400, both of which have a range of 180 km and 150 km respectively. However, unlike the Revolt motorcycles, One Electric KRIDN is expected to be positioned as a more affordable electric motorcycle.


(Edited by Suman Singh)


Also Read

The traditional vs modern: EV battle between Bajaj Chetak and Ather 450

﻿

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
YS Auto

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Upcoming Maruti Suzuki vehicles launching this year

YS Auto

[Startup Bharat] Starting with Rs 20,000 in his pocket, this 24-year-old’s startup is now making Rs 2.2 Cr, and has clients like OYO and NIIT

Debolina Biswas

[Funding alert] Food startup Samosa Singh raises $2.7M in Series-A round led by She Capital

Sindhu Kashyaap

Deepinder Goyal is ordering food from this Delhi-based startup, and no it’s not Zomato

Rashi Varshney
Daily Capsule
Solving for others - your startup fix for the week
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

MG Motors commences deliveries of ZS EV, EESL becomes the first customer

YS Auto

Honda sells over one lakh BS-VI two-wheelers in India

YS Auto

Fiat halts production of India’s largest selling diesel mill - 1.3-litre Multijet diesel

YS Auto

Here are the upcoming electric vehicles that will be showcased at the Delhi Auto Expo 2020

YS Auto

TVS launches iQube, its first electric scooter, at Rs 1.15 lakh

YS Auto

Kia reveals design sketches of upcoming compact SUV

YS Auto

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore