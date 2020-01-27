Noida-based EV startup One Electric unveils KRIDN

The Government of India’s strong push towards electric mobility has seen several startups entering the market. The latest has been the Noida-based startup One Electric, which has unveiled its first electric motorcycle, the KRIDN (Sanskrit for ‘to play’) on Monday.









The startup claims that it has been developing the motorcycle for two years. Designed and manufactured specifically for the demanding Indian riding conditions, the KRIDN is claimed to have a top speed of 90 kmph. One Electric, however, has not revealed the battery specifications, but claims that the electric motorcycle will have a range of 120 km on a single charge.





Speaking about the KRIDN, Gaurav Uppal, CEO of One Electric said, “Our locally developed and manufactured heavy duty chassis is designed to match our electric drive train requirements, and also to ensure a long life on tough road conditions. The battery, motor, and controller are also designed to provide high power and speed, along with ample range for a city commute. Besides the chassis, the fuel tank and the seat have been designed in-house, with a patent-pending for the design of the motorcycle.”

The retro-styled electric motorcycle reminds of the Honda CB400 from the 1980s. The headlamp is a conventional halogen unit while brakes are discs at both ends. The motorcycle is suspended upon conventional telescopic fork upfront and twin springs in the rear.





Positioned as an alternative to the traditional 125cc commuter motorcycles, the One Electric KRIDN will be launched first in Delhi by March 2020. This will be followed by other markets including Pune, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai.





The One Electric KRIDN will compete against the Revolt RV300 and RV400, both of which have a range of 180 km and 150 km respectively. However, unlike the Revolt motorcycles, One Electric KRIDN is expected to be positioned as a more affordable electric motorcycle.





(Edited by Suman Singh)





﻿