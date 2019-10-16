A

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter unvelied; deliveries begin in January 2020

Interestingly the Bajaj Chetak electric scooter does not carry the signature Bajaj Auto logo!

By YS Auto
16th Oct 2019
After much speculations, Bajaj Auto has today unveiled their first electric vehicle, the Bajaj Chetak in New Delhi. Styled as an urban, chic scooter, the Bajaj Chetak brings back the iconic brand name after 14 long years, marking Bajaj’s re-entry in the world of scooters. Bajaj Auto was instrumental in making a post-independent mobile with their scooter such as the Priya, Super and Chetak.


The all-new Bajaj Chetak picks up where the previous petrol-powered Chetak left and marks the first entry of a mainstream Indian two-wheeler brand in the world of electric vehicles. At the heart of the new Bajaj Chetak electric scooter is an IP67 rated lithium-ion battery. This can be charged conveniently using a standard 5-15 A electrical outlet present in any average Indian home. An optional home charging station will also be offer.

Bajaj Chetak


Bajaj Chetak electric scooter is offered with 2 riding modes, Eco and Sport. A special reverse assist mode is also present. Besides that, regenerative braking will help in maximising its range. An Intelligent Battery Management System (IBMS) will be controlling charging and discharge (power usage). Deliveries of the scooter will begin only in January 2020 with Pune being the first market, followed by Bengaluru. Also, the Bajaj Chetak electric scooter claims a range of around 100 km on a single charge and has features like keyless start, LED lighting, auto fall detect and feather touch activated electronic switches.


A Chetak mobile app will give the rider a comprehensive overview of all aspects of the scooter along with location tracking. Made of sheet metal body, the Bajaj Chetak gets tubular single sided suspension. Also, the powertrain employs a unique single sided cast aluminium swingarm which houses the electric motor.


Production of the Bajaj Chetak electric vehicle began on September 25, 2019 at their Chakan facility near Pune. The price tag will be revealed closer to the launch timeframe with the numbers claimed to be less than INR 1.5 lakhs.

Authors
YS Auto

