Bajaj launches BS-VI compliant motorcycle Dominar 250 at Rs 1.60 lakh

Bajaj Auto has launched the Dominar 250 in India at Rs 1.60 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new BS-VI vehicle will be positioned below its flagship Dominar 400, and is Rs 30,000 more affordable.





It is powered by a 248.77 cc liquid-cooled, twin-spark mill. Coupled to this single-cylinder mill are a six-speed gearbox and a slipper clutch. This powertrain traces its origins to the KTM 250 Duke and can produce 27 PS of power and 23.5 Nm of torque.









The Bajaj Dominar 250 has a 13-litre fuel tank and has a ground clearance of 157 mm. It tips the scales at 180 kg, which is four kilos lighter than the Dominar 400.





Suspension duties are taken care by 37 mm upside-down fork up front and a monoshock in the rear. Besides that, the quarter-litre Bajaj Dominar is fitted with a thinner profile 100/80-17 section tyre in the front and a 130/70-17 section at the rear.





Also, its braking setup has a 300 mm disc up front (instead of 320 mm in the Dominar 400) and a 230 mm unit in the rear. The brakes are assisted by the safety net of a dual-channel ABS.





Speaking on the launch of its new quarter-litre motorcycle, Sarang Kanade, President of Motorcycles at Bajaj Auto, said,





“The Dominar brand has been able to create a strong following for itself and has become the preferred choice for long-distance tourers. Dominar riders have traversed five continents, conquered the Arctic and Antarctica, journeyed thousands of miles and pushed the Dominar 400 bike to its limits. Dominar 250 will be an ideal bike for aspiring riding enthusiasts who wish to get into the world of touring.”





Other features like reverse backlit instrumentation, LED headlamp, and twin barrel exhaust. Also, the motorcycle features bungee straps tucked underneath the seat to help secure luggage.





The Bajaj Dominar 250 will be retailed in two colour options – Canyon Red and Vine Black.









(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)