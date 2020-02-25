Bajaj Auto to sell Husqvarna motorcycles at Rs 1.80 lakh introductory price

Bajaj Auto on Tuesday said two Husqvarna brand of motorcycles will be launched next month, which will be sold at an introductory price of Rs 1.80 lakh ( ex-showroom Delhi). The 250cc premium bike models are Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250, both of which were unveiled at the India Bike Week 2019 in December last year.





A leading Swedish brand, Husqvarna, is part of the KTM group. Bajaj Auto holds around 48 percent stake in the group.









Bajaj Auto Executive Director Rakesh Sharma said the premium motorcycle segment has seen a CAGR of almost 19 percent in India over the last five years, with two broad classes of motorcycles -- sporty bikes with high-performance and lifestyle motorcycles with limited performance.





He added, "The Husqvarna twins are superbly crafted and will be a game-changer in the lifestyle performance segment. They offer a great package of superior dynamic performance and a unique Swedish design language. The Husqvarnas are meant for progressive riders who have an evolved taste, a strong appreciation for style, and don't want a compromise between performance and elegant design. We look forward to seeing Husqvarna replicate the success of KTM motorcycles by targeting a different and contemporary consumer segment."





Both the motorcycles are powered by a 248.8cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled mill, originating from the KTM 250 Duke. Coupled to a six-speed gearbox, the engine produces 30 PS of power and 24 Nm of torque. Other features include a digital instrumentation, LED headlamp, WP suspension, slipper clutch, and 17-inch cast alloy wheels.





To begin with, Husqvarna twins would be available at 100 KTM showrooms across 45 cities. Over the next five months, they would be sold at almost 400 KTM showrooms across 275 towns.





In 2012, Bajaj Auto, through its Probiking business unit, launched KTM motorcycles in India. Since then, the Austrian brand has sold over 2.5 lakh units in India.





(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)





(Edited by Suman Singh)