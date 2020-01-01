[Year in Review 2019] Here are the biggest scooter launches of last year

Automatic scooters from a bulk of the two-wheeler sales in India. From comprising just 20 percent of the two-wheeler sales in India in the financial year 2011-12, every third two-wheeler sold today is an automatic scooter.





Here are some of the biggest scooters launched in India of 2019.

Yamaha Fascino 125

One of the biggest moments of 2019 was Yamaha announcing its move from the mass market 110cc scooter segment to the premium 125cc segment with retro-styled Fascino. Launched in December 2019, the Yamaha Fascino 125 is fitted with fuel injection and is BS-VI compliant.





Design elements bring a fresh breath of life with ample use of chrome on the headlamp, front apron, side body, and rear-view mirrors. It is fitted with a 12-inch front wheel, 110 mm profile rear tyre, and conventional analogue instrumentation.





Besides that, the scooter has a large 21-litre fuel tank, one of the largest units seen in the segment. Yamaha claims that the new Fascino 125 has 30 percent more power and 16 percent more mileage than the outgoing model.





The 125cc air-cooled mill produces 8.2 PS of power and 9.7 Nm of torque. It tips the scales at 99 kg and is almost 4 kg lighter than any earlier Yamaha scooter retailed in India so far. A start-stop system has been fitted in the Fascino 125, which automatically stops the engine when the vehicle has stopped and idling – say at a traffic light. Riders can simply twist the throttle to fire up the powerplant. Also, the scooter gets a smart motor generator for silent starts, and a side stand engine cut-off switch.





Colour options include Vivid Red, Yellow Cocktail, Cyan Blue, Matte Blue, Metallic Black, Dark Matte Blue, and Sauve Copper. Prices for the Yamaha Fascino 125 start at Rs 66,430 for the drum brake version, and Rs 69,930 for the front disc version (both prices ex-showroom, Delhi).

Hero Maestro Edge 125

The country’s first automatic scooter with fuel injection technology, the Hero Maestro Edge 125 was launched in May 2019. Positioned as a family scooter, it carries a mix of sharp yet traditional looks.





The contrasting coloured seat, footboard, and inner front apron add to the premium look. Besides that, the scooter gets a conventional halogen headlamp and body-coloured grab rail.





Its engine displaces 124.6cc, producing 9.25 PS of power and 10.2 Nm of torque. This scooter too is fitted with a start-stop system, which Hero MotoCorp calls as i3S system. Other features include semi-digital instrumentation, service reminder, side stand indicator, and an external fuel filling system.





The fuel-injected Hero Maestro Edge 125 can be purchased in Pearl Fadeless White and Panther Black colour options. The former gets a shade of brown as a contrasting colour, while the latter features a bright red paint. Prices for the fuel-injected Maestro Edge 125 starts at Rs 63,200 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Aprilia Storm 125

One of the most striking scooters in the Indian market, the Aprilia Storm 125 was launched in May 2019 after being showcased for the first time at Auto Expo 2018. While the overall design has been borrowed from the SR150, the Storm 125 is fitted with knobby tyres.





The headlamp is housed in the front apron while the indicators have been integrated into the handlebar. Bold graphics have been used to attract a young audience.





The powertrain is a 124.49cc engine, which produces 9.65 PS of power and 9.9 Nm of torque. Cycle parts include conventional telescopic fork and a single spring in the rear. Brakes are drum at both ends despite the concept model at the Expo being fitted with a front disc brake.





Aprilia has fitted the Storm 125 with 12-inch rims and a 6.5-litre fuel tank. Colour options include Matte Red and Matte Yellow. Pricing for the Aprilia Storm 125 begins at Rs 68,277 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Okinawa i-Praise

Introduced in January 2019, the Okinawa i-Praise is an electric scooter with a futuristic design. The scooter gets an LED headlamp and several premium features. These include a central locking with anti-theft alarm, keyless entry, find my scooter function, mobile charging via USB port, and motor walking assistance.





Also on offer is a smartphone linking application, which includes battery health tracker, geo-fencing, GPS, and vehicle status.





Powering the electric scooter is a 3.3 kWh lithium-ion battery, which is detachable and has a range of 160 km. The scooter has three riding modes of Economy, Speed, and Turbo with top speeds of 35 kmph, 60 kmph, and 70 kmph respectively.





It is fitted with a front disc brake and 12-inch wheels at both ends. An electronic ABS adds to the safety net. Charging the battery takes anywhere between three to four hours.





The i-Praise has a rather small underseat storage of seven litres and a ground clearance of 175 mm. Colour options for the electric scooter include Glossy Red Black, Glossy Golden Black, and Glossy Silver Black. Prices for the Okinawa i-Praise begins at Rs 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).





Honda Activa 125 BS-VI

A list of notable automatic scooter launches in a year cannot be complete without the mention of the segment leader Honda Activa. The Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer launched the Activa 125 BS-VI in September 2019 after unveiling it in June 2019.





Retailed in three variants, the scooter is fitted with a newly-designed front fascia and LED headlamp. It has a 124cc engine, which can churn out 8.29 PS of power and 10.3 Nm of torque. Besides that, the scooter gets an enhanced smart power system integrated with an ACG (alternating current generator) starter and a start-stop system.





Other features include semi-digital instrumentation, external fuel filling, and side stand engine cut off. Honda also claims that the new Activa 125 is 13 percent more fuel efficient than the previous generation model.





Colour options for the Honda Activa 125 BS-VI include Rebel Red Metallic, Pearl Precious White, Heavy Grey Metallic, and Midnight Blue Metallic. Pricing for the Activa 125 BS-VI ranges between Rs 67,490 and Rs 74,490 (both ex-showroom, Delhi).









(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)





