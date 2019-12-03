Ather Energy confirms new electric scooter manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu

Ather Energy has confirmed that its new manufacturing facility will be set up in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. The electric vehicle startup has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu government, as a part of its new EV policy. Ather will be investing Rs 635.4 crore in the new greenfield facility which will manufacture electric scooters along with lithium-ion batteries.





The Hero MotoCorp-backed startup is betting big on heels of a big push for electric two-wheelers by State and Central governments. The updated FAME policy, GST reduction, and benefits for taxpayers on loans have inspired early adopters of electric two-wheelers.





Ather’s new facility will create job opportunities in the region, with the company confirming that over 4,000 employees will be trained on electric vehicles, as a part of this initiative, over the next five years.









Speaking about the new manufacturing facility, Tarun Mehta, Chief Executive Officer of Ather Energy said,





“Ather is rapidly scaling up and we need to expand our production capacity to meet the growing demand. The new unit will help us meet the demand for the next few years across the country. Tamil Nadu has been a hub for automobile manufacturing, and they have been working closely with us in their effort to build an EV ecosystem. A manufacturing facility at Hosur was an ideal choice considering that it is close to our R&D facilities in Bengaluru, and most of the existing and potential future supply base is operating in the region. The availability of a built-up option of our desired scale and proximity helped in the decision making.”





The company opened pre-orders for Ather 450, the company's single product, in Chennai in July 2019, making it the second market for Ather in the country. After Bengaluru and Chennai, Ather Energy will be launching the vehicle in Hyderabad, Pune, Delhi, and Mumbai in 2020.





At present, Ather Energy retails Ather 450, which has a maximum range of 75 km and a top speed of 80 kmph. The scooter comes with parking assist, which allows riders to reverse into tight parking spots. The vehicle also has a seven-inch instrumentation that allows onboard navigation with options of alternative routes and saved locations.





