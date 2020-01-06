Bookings for BS-VI compliant Toyota Innova Crysta begins, prices hike up to Rs 1.12 lakh

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has commenced bookings for its BS-VI compliant version of Innova Crysta. The multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) will carry a price tag ranging between Rs 15.36 lakh for the base petrol variant, and Rs 24.06 lakh for the range-topping oil-burner (both prices, ex-showroom Delhi).





Prices of the BS-VI models are around Rs 11,000 to Rs 1.12 lakh more expensive than the corresponding BS-IV variant. These prices, however, are introductory for a limited number of units and will increase in the coming weeks.





Deliveries of the BS-VI compliant Toyota Innova Crysta will begin from February 2020. Besides meeting the upcoming emission regulations, the Innova Crysta will also be offered with several safety features and driving aids as standard across the range. These include vehicle stability control (VSC), hill assist control (HAC), and emergency brake signal (EBS).









Engine options for the Innova Crysta include a 2.7-litre petrol and a 2.4-litre diesel. Gearbox options include a five-speed manual and a six-speed automatic unit. The Japanese carmaker, though, will no longer offer the 2.8-litre diesel mill which was earlier retailed only with an automatic. Instead, the company is now offering the smaller diesel mill with the same automatic gearbox.





Over the last 15 years, Toyota has sold close to nine lakh MPVs under the Innova badging, including 2.7 lakh units of the Innova Crysta. It is regarded as the most popular MPV in India and has a commanding 40 percent market share of the segment.





Speaking about the commencement of bookings of BS-VI Innova Crysta, Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President of Sales and Service at Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said,





“The launch of the BS-VI Innova Crysta is a crucial step towards achieving the goal of minimising emissions for a sustainable future. Innova Crysta comes with a BS-VI compliant engine, an improvement of the already powerful GD-Series engines, promising low emissions and higher efficiency. Under these norms, the regulatory vehicle emission limits for particulate matter 2.5 (PM 2.5) will be the same irrespective of the size of the car, as well as for cars that run on CNG, petrol, or diesel.”





Toyota manufactures the Innova Crysta at its Bidadi-based facility in Karnataka. The plant has an annual capacity of up to one lakh units, and also manufacturers the SUV Fortuner at the same plant.





(Edited by Suman Singh)





