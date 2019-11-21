Toyota to stop selling diesel versions of Etios, Etios Liva, Corolla Altis by April 2020

The upcoming BS-VI emission norms will need powertrains and exhaust systems to be fitted with several components which are expected to raise prices in the range of 20 to 25 percent.

By YS Auto
21st Nov 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Toyota Kirloskar Motor will not be upgrading its existing small passenger vehicle portfolio to meet the upcoming BS-VI emission norms, reports ETAuto. The products affected by this move will include Etios sedan, Etios Liva hatchback, Etios Cross crossover hatch, and Corolla Altis premium sedan.


Toyota Etios
Also Read

Iconic Ford Mustang goes electric with new 2021 Mach-E SUV


This move may seem surprising but Toyota’s accord with Suzuki will come to its rescue. The Etios range is almost at the end of its lifecycle and the Toyota Glanza is expected to fill the void left behind by it. The Glanza is Toyota’s rebadged version of the Maruti Baleno. More Maruti Suzuki (and Suzuki) products are expected to be added to Toyota’s lineup in the near future – not just in India but also the world.


Diesel engines comprise the bulk of Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s sales volume in India. However, the bulk of its sales are of premium products – the MPV Innova and SUV Fortuner. The Japanese carmaker sold 99,979 vehicles between the months of January and September 2019. More than 60 percent of these were of the Innova and Fortuner.


While diesel powered vehicles will undergo a price hike in the range of 20 to 25 percent, petrol cars will go through a hike of around 10 percent. Apart from Toyota, brands like Maruti Suzuki and Renault have also confirmed that they will be shelving small diesel engines from their products portfolio.


Toyota Etios Cross


Toyota Yaris, which is retailed only with a 1.5-litre petrol engine in India, will continue to be on sale. The company is also gearing up to introduce the premium MPV Vellfire. The MPV will be rivalling the Mercedes Benz V-Class and carry a price tag of around Rs 80 lakh.


Deliveries of the Vellfire are expected to begin in March 2020. Powertrain options will include a single petrol-hybrid 2.5-litre petrol engine (150 PS) and a 143 PS electric motor. That is the same setup doing duty in the Lexus NX 300h.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)

Also Read

Hyundai India confirms powertrain details for upcoming Aura compact sedan

﻿

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
YS Auto

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Iconic Ford Mustang goes electric with new 2021 Mach-E SUV

YS Auto

The top 5 concept motorcycles showcased at Auto Expo in the past few years

YS Auto

Here’s what to expect from Ducati’s 2020 lineup

YS Auto

Most affordable fully faired motorcycles you can buy in India

YS Auto
Daily Capsule
Why investors are cautious about backing startups (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Maruti confirms 6.5 lakh units of Baleno sold in the last 4 years

YS Auto

Hyundai India confirms powertrain details for upcoming Aura compact sedan

YS Auto

BS-VI compliant Maruti WagonR 1.0-litre launched at Rs 4.42 lakh

YS Auto

Royal Enfield launches aftermarket exhausts for Classic range

YS Auto

Lithium Urban Technologies to offer MG ZS EV as self-drive rental

YS Auto

Skoda to unveil new small SUV at Delhi Auto Expo 2020

YS Auto

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore