BMW India sales decline by 13 pc to 9,641 units in 2019

BMW India is expected to launch the next-gen M3 and M4, 2 Series Gran Coupe and 8 Series Gran Coupe, facelifted models of the X1, X2, and X6 in 2020.

By Press Trust of India
9th Jan 2020
German carmaker BMW on Wednesday reported a 13.8 percent dip in its sales at 9,641 units in India last year as compared with 11,105 units in 2018.


The luxury automaker despatched 9,000 BMW and 641 Mini units in 2019. Besides, BMW Motorrad sold 2,403 motorcycles which is more than 2,187 motorcycles it sold last year.


The motorcycle division was primarily propelled by the G 310 R and G 310 GS, both of which are manufactured by its partner TVS Motors. These bikes comprise 85 percent of BMW Motorrad’s volumes in India.


"2019 was not an easy year for the Indian automotive industry as various macroeconomic and structural conditions shook its foundations," BMW Group India President and CEO Rudratej Singh said in a statement.


BMW 3 series
BMW Group India, however, stood its ground in this fierce environment with a slew of new products and very aspirational and desirable brands, he added.


"We successfully initiated new consumers to come into the segment with the BMW 3 Series and the BMW X1. At the same time, we created a clear path for upgrade for segment users with the BMW X5, the BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo and the BMW 7 Series," Singh said.


The company has a healthy order book for the BMW X7, which is sold out for months, he added.


"Though the industry is still facing difficult times, we are well prepared for 2020. We will always be competitive by remaining focussed on our customers," Singh said.


Last year, the company witnessed over 50 percent sales come from locally-produced sports activity vehicle (SAV) range, including BMW X5, BMW X3 and BMW X1. A strong contribution also came from BMW 5 Series and BMW 3 Series, it added.


Similarly, MINI hatchback and the locally-produced MINI Countryman together commanded a share of over 70 per cent in Mini India sales, the German carmaker said.


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Press Trust of India

