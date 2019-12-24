From Mercedes to Ferrari – here are some of the cars used by Dubai police

Dubai is a country synonymous with opulence – getting the rest of the world to sit up and notice every step of the way. So, why should their patrol cars be any different?





Forget your usual police cars. Cops in Dubai get to drive around in luxury SUVs and Ferraris. Read on to find out which cars the Emirates uses to ensure its citizens follow rules and stay safe.

Ghiath

In Arabic, Ghiath refers to the Sun. And when you see this car in your rear-view mirror, you will be reminded of the Sun because of its imposing presence.





When the Dubai police inducted the Ghiath into its fleet in 2018, it tweeted,





“Giath’ is a police patrol equipped with artificial intelligence systems featuring facial recognition technology. The new patrol is one of the most advanced police vehicles in the world and it is equipped with the latest technologies.

This SUV is based on the Chevrolet Suburban but this variant of the General Motor’s two-tonne brute has facial recognition tech and has been revamped by W Motors, the Middle East supercar manufacturer. These modifications make it one of the most advanced police vehicles in the world.

Brabus B63S - 700 Widestar

The Brabus is based on the Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG and has been modified to fit a 5.5-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that delivers 700 PS of power and a torque of 960 Nm. This massive engine can propel the car to 100 kmph in just 4.9 seconds and the top available speed is 240 kmph.





Compared to the original SUV, which could do zero to 60 kmph in 5.4 seconds with a top speed of 210 kmph, these modifications stand out. To get this power onto the road, this beast sits on huge 23-inch alloy wheels and a two-mode custom suspension.





The Dubai police have also fitted the vehicle with a full body kit and a valve-controlled chrome sports exhaust system.

Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG

This is one of the most exquisite cars money can buy – and one that requires a lot of money to do so. The AMG is the high-performance division of Mercedes Benz, and independently hires engineers and contracts with manufacturers to customise Mercedes-Benz AMG vehicles. This means that it produces some of the most exotic cars.





The SLS AMG is a two-door sports car with iconic Gullwing doors that open upward instead of sideways. The car was built with the assistance of ex-Formula 1 driver David Coulthard.





It is powered by a 6.2-litre V8 engine, which is mated to a seven-speed DCT transmission. It puts out 563 PS at 6,800 rpm, helping the car achieve a top speed of 315 kmph.

Ferrari FF





Ferrari FF is a grand tourer and the company’s first four-wheel drive model. The car was first presented at the Geneva Auto Show in March 2011. Its design is referred to as a ‘shooting-brake design’.





The car is powered by a 6.3 litre V12 engine, which is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission system similar to the California 458 Italia and F12 Berlinetta. The car can accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in 3.7 seconds and can achieve a top speed of 335 kmph.





Another USP of this car is that it is manned by women police officers in Dubai.





Lamborghini Aventador

This car started off the trend of Dubai police officer buying supercars to man the city’s high streets. The Italians used the Lamborghini Gallardo to patrol but Dubai took it to the next level with the Aventador. It was first shown at the Geneva Motor Show in February 2011 and designed as the replacement to the flagship Murcielago.





The Aventador is powered by a 6.5 litre V12 engine, which produces 700 PS of power at 8,250 rpm and can do a top speed of 220 kmph. It can go from zero to 100 kmph in 6.4 seconds.

Bugatti Veyron

The Dubai police wanted the world’s fastest car and got it when it bought the Veyron in March 2017. This car also gave them a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records for the “fastest police car in service”.





It took over this record from the Italian police service, which had a Lamborghini Gallardo with a top speed of 370 kmph. Well, no car can outrun Veyron in a high-speed chase for sure.





This beast is powered by an eight-litre W16 engine, which can produce 1,000 PS of power and take the car from zero to 60 kmph in just 2.5 seconds. And guess what? Its top speed is a whopping 407 kmph.

Aston Martin One-77

Like the name suggests, this Aston Martin was not made in large numbers – only 77 were ever built and the Dubai police had to have one. When this vehicle was purchased, it was the most powerful and expensive vehicle in the market.





As Aston did not sell this beauty in the open market, it is suggested that the Dubai police did not actually buy this vehicle by themselves. Rather, it was bought for them by someone else.





The car is powered by a 7.3 litre V12 engine, which delivers 750 PS of power at 553 Nm torque.

Bentley Continental GT

Yet another British classic, this car is also a part of the Dubai police stable and is known to be a product with superior refinement and quality. This grand tourer is the first Bentley to be mass produced after the brand was taken over by the Volkswagen Group.





The vehicle made its debut at the 2003 Geneva Motor Show and comes with a six litre twin-turbocharged W12 engine, which produces 552 PS of power at 6,100 RPM, and can accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in 4.8 seconds, topping at 318 kmph.





Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S

Talking about supercars, the latest addition to the exotic collection of the Dubai police is the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S. This AMG beast is powered by a four-litre twin-turbo V8, which produces 639 PS of power and a maximum of 900 Nm of torque.





It has a nine-speed automatic transmission and an AMG tuned 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system. The car is capable of doing zero to 100 kmph in 3.2 seconds and can reach a top speed of 315 kmph.

Tesla Cybertruck

This vehicle choice might sound a bit extreme but Dubai plans to become a tourism hub and the police department is also one of the attractions. And to keep on top of the game, it plans to buy the Tesla Cybertruck when it launches in 2021.





How do we know this? The department recently tweeted this info and used the hashtag #CyberTruckDubai Police – 2020.





The Tesla Cybertruck is available in single motor, dual motor, and tri-motor variants. The first is only rear-wheel drive (RWD), while the latter two are all-wheel drive models (AWD). While the range of the single motor RWD is good for about 400 km on a single charge, the dual motor AWD can give you 482 km and the tri-motor AWD can give you 800 km.









