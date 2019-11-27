Tata’s upcoming SUV Gravitas to be based on Buzzard concept

Tata Motors’ new SUV Gravitas, first displayed at the Geneva Motor show in March 2019, will carry an interior design similar to the Harrier, albeit with a premium touch.

By YS Auto
27th Nov 2019
Tata Motors has confirmed the name of its upcoming SUV – Gravitas. The seven-seater car was first displayed at the Geneva Motor Show in March 2019 in the form of the 'Tata Buzzard concept.


With the Gravitas, Tata aims to offer a premium international level experience to its customers in India as well as its other markets. The SUV will be the second vehicle built on the Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced (OMEGA) platform.


Essentially, OMEGA is a reworked version of the Land Rover D8 platform, which is a heavily modified version of Ford’s EUCD platform.


The teaser image also reveals several striking details about the upcoming SUV, including split headlamps, revised tail lamp, and a flatter roofline. The Gravitas will also offer a panoramic sunroof as well.


Tata Gravitas
Speaking about the SUV, Mayank Pareek, President Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said “The Gravitas will up the ante in terms of luxury and performance and we are excited to launch this product to customers in February 2020. We are confident that the model will inspire and lead as a product among customers and industry alike”


Besides, the seven-seater Gravitas stands 63 mm longer, 72 mm wider, and 80 mm taller as opposed to the five-seater Harrier it is based on.


Powertrain option will include a 2.0 litre turbocharged kryotec diesel engine, which also does duty in the Harrier. However, we expect Tata to increase the output to 170 PS of power and 350 Nm of torque. Gearbox options will include a six-speed manual and a Hyundai sourced six-speed automatic gearbox.


The Tata Gravitas will break covers at the Delhi Auto Expo in February 2020, with a price tag between Rs 14 lakh to Rs 17 lakh.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


