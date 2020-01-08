French automaker Renault is all set to launch its electric vehicle in India, and will join the leagues of Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hyundai, and MG Motor.





A report in Autocar India reveals Renault will showcase the Zoe electric vehicle at the Delhi Auto Expo 2020 in February to gauge customer interest. The electric hatchback has been on sale in Europe since 2012, and is the largest selling electric car in France.





With the Indian government pushing towards an electric future for the auto industry, more and more carmakers are contemplating the launch of their global electric vehicle models in India. However, Renault will not retail the European version of the Zoe in the subcontinent.





Renault is planning to modify the Zoe to suit the unique needs of the Indian car market. Several changes in the electric vehicle will also be made to suit typical Indian weather conditions, which include extreme heat, extreme cold, as well as heavy rains. Besides that, to beat the concerns of bad road quality in the country, the Renault Zoe may also get reinforced protection for the battery.

To keep prices competitive, Renault India will have to introduce the Zoe via the CKD route. This will allow the company to benefit from tax concessions provided by the government. A similar strategy was utilised by Hyundai, which launched the Kona electric SUV in July 2019.





Renault retails the Zoe in the UK in two engine specifications – R110 (108 PS/225 Nm) and R135 (135 PS/245 Nm). The hatchback will have a range between 300 km and 350 km.





The Zoe is a premium hatchback, which is essentially a competitor to the Maruti Baleno or the Hyundai Elite i20. However, the electric vehicle will be priced at a premium, possibly ranging between Rs 14 lakh and Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom).





Apart from the Zoe electric vehicle, Renault is also slated to showcase its upcoming sub 4m compact SUV at the Auto Expo.









(Edited by Suman Singh)







