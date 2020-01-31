General Motors brings back iconic Hummer in electric version

The iconic Hummer brand is all set to make a back, albeit as an all-electric pick-up truck. This time though, the Hummer will be positioned as a product in General Motors’ line-up, and not as a standalone brand. The Hummer EV will be officially revealed on May 20, 2020, and will go on sale in the Fall of 2021 in the US.





The legendary Hummer brand name has so far been associated with gas-guzzling SUVs and was discontinued a decade back by General Motors, in the face of bankruptcy, rising gas prices, and a decline in demand.









General Motors has confirmed that the Hummer EV will be manufactured in Michigan at its Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant. This will be General Motors’ first all-electric pick-up truck.





Speaking about the return of the legendary Hummer brand, Duncan Aldred, Vice President of Global Buick and General Motors said, “GMC builds premium and capable trucks and SUVs, and the GMC HUMMER EV takes this to new heights.”





He added, “We are excited to debut our revolutionary zero-emissions truck during the biggest night in TV advertising.” The company will be showcasing the teaser at Super Bowl 2020 on February 2, 2020."





Details about the new Hummer EV are scarce at the moment. The pick-up truck will bear a horizontal hood with a dip in the centre and a six-slot rectangular upper grille. The section will be illuminated by an LED strip. The teaser image of the Hummer EV released also showed chunky, rectangular outer rear-view mirrors (ORVMs), along with headlamps that will be fitted on the roof, much like the now-discontinued Hummer H2.





Specifications released by General Motors confirmed that the Hummer EV will produce 1,000 horsepower and a colossal 15,591.91 Nm of earth-shattering torque. The boxy-looking pick-up truck will be able to accelerate from standstill to 100 kmph in just three seconds flat.





Called as the ‘Quiet Revolution’, the Hummer EV is expected to have a range of over 400 km.





(Edited by Suman Singh)







