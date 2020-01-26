Here are the upcoming electric vehicles that will be showcased at the Delhi Auto Expo 2020

With the Delhi Auto Expo 2020 fast approaching, more and more details have been revealed about the upcoming cars that will be showcased. Further, with the government’s increased focus on electric vehicles, more and more companies are gearing up to play their part.





However, several questions still plague us. Who will set up the infrastructure? Who will take care of recycling the lithium-ion batteries after they go past their shelf life? And what about India’s dependence on coal for generating electricity? Are we just shifting the emissions from our tailpipes to areas around thermal power plants?





However, these questions haven’t stopped carmakers gearing up to go all guns blazing with electric vehicles. Be it traditional manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki or newcomers like Great Wall Motors, several carmakers are set to showcase electric vehicles at the upcoming Delhi Auto Expo 2020 on February 5.





Here are five electric vehicles that will be showcased at the Delhi Auto Expo 2020.

Maruti Futuro-e





India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki will be showcasing the Futuro-e concept at the Auto Expo 2020. Based on the internal combustion engine variant of the WagonR, the Futuro-e, though, will be styled as a mini-crossover. The company was originally supposed to launch the production version later this year but has since decided not to sell it to private customers. That being said, we wouldn’t be surprised if Maruti decided to sell it to fleet operators or even government bodies.





The Maruti Futuro-e is expected to be powered by a 10.25 kWh lithium-ion battery which will have an expected range of 130 km. The battery will take seven hours to charge by a standard charger, while a fast charger can juice it up in just 60 minutes.

The pricing details of the EV at the moment are sketchy, but it is expected to be priced upwards of the Rs 10 lakh mark.

Mahindra eKUV 100





First showcased as a concept at the Auto Expo 2018, the Mahindra e-KUV 100 will be making a come back at Mahindra’s stall next month. The electric vehicle will be focusing more on a shared mobility solution, hinting a strong chance that the e-KUV 100 will be available to fleet operators before the general public.





The electric SUV will be powered by a 15.9 kWh battery and a 40 kW motor. Mahindra does not want to offer a high range of electric vehicles, as that will severely increase the initial cost of the vehicle. Rather, the company will be focussing on providing a usable range for practical, day-to-day use. The Mahindra e-KUV 100 is expected to have a range of 130 to 150 km on a single charge.





Charging the battery will take five to six hours when using a standard charger, while a fast charger can do the same in an hour. The commercial launch of the e-KUV 100 will take place in June 2020, and it will carry a sticker price of less than Rs 9 lakh, making it the most affordable electric vehicle in India.

Mahindra XUV 300 EV





The Bengaluru-based electric vehicle maker Mahindra Electric will be showcasing not one, but two products at the upcoming Auto Expo 2020. The company’s second electric vehicle will be the production version of Mahindra XUV 300 EV. Once launched, the EV will be a direct rival to the upcoming Tata Nexon EV.





Mahindra will be fitting the XUV 300 EV with a 389-volt battery, which will help return a range of 200 km. There will also be a provision to increase the range to 350-400 km if there is customer demand. The battery will be the result of the company’s collaboration with LG Chem and will be a lithium-ion unit based on NMC (nickel-manganese-cobalt). The Mahindra XUV 300 EV will have a power output of 90 kW (122.37 PS).





The electric SUV though will be commercially available by September 2021, and going by Mahindra’s track record, it is expected to be priced competitively.

Ora R1





The Chinese carmaker Great Wall Motors will be showcasing the Ora R1 at the upcoming Auto Expo 2020, along with the Haval SUVs. Touted as the world’s most affordable electric vehicle, the Ora R1 is priced in China at RMB 59,800 (Rs 6.15 lakh). The pricing in India though will be slightly higher due to higher import prices. However, the company will be trying to keep it competitive by keeping localisation levels high.

The Ora R1 is powered by a 35 kW motor and has a range of 351 km. Its the same range as the Tesla Model 3, a car priced several times more than the R1. It has a claimed top speed of 100 kmph and is retailed in China with a three-year or 120,000 km guarantee for the whole vehicle, and an eight-year or 150,000 km guarantee for core components.





Great Wall also offers artificial intelligence supported connectivity features that allow the car to be wakened up by the voice command, ‘Hello Ora’. It takes 10 hours to charge via a standard charger, while a fast charger can juice it up to 80 percent in just 40 minutes. There has been no official confirmation about a launch timeline from Great Wall at the moment.

Tata Altroz EV





Showcased first at the Geneva Motor Show in March 2019, the Tata Altroz EV is based on the internal combustion engine version of the premium hatchback. With the latter getting a five-star NCAP rating, the Altroz EV too is expected to become the first Indian electric vehicle to get a similar safety rating.





The Altroz EV will have a different front bumper design with no air dam. The car will have beige interiors which are different from the all-black interiors of the petrol-powered hatchback. Besides that, the electric vehicle will get a rotary gear selector and a different instrument cluster. In terms of dimensions, the Altroz EV measures 3,988 mm in length, 1,754 mm in width, and 1,505 mm in height. Further, the car will get larger alloy wheels with low profile tyres.





Details about the Tata Altroz EV are limited at the moment, but sources close to the development suggest that the hatchback will have the same 30.2 kWh battery, which also does duty in the Nexon EV. It will also have a range of 300 km on a single charge.

The company has still not officially confirmed the Altroz EV, and there is no confirmation on the pricing.





(Edited by Suman Singh)





﻿