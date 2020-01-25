Bajaj-KTM have started accepting pre-bookings for the upcoming Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 and Svartpilen 250. The two motorcycles were showcased at India Bike Week 2019 last month and will be launched in February 2020.





Husqvarna, currently owned by KTM’s CEO Stefan Pierer, will be marking its debut in India with these two quarter-litre motorcycles. Both the Vitpilen 250 and Svartpilen 250 will be manufactured at KTM-Bajaj’s Chakan-based facility in Pune. The two motorcycles will also be exported to other international markets from India.





The retail operations in India for Husqvarna-branded motorcycles will be handled by KTM dealerships. At present, several KTM dealerships are undergoing upgradation to incorporate Husqvarna branding.

The Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 and Svartpilen 250 are based on the KTM 250 Duke. The chassis consists of a trellis frame bolted to the sub-frame. Besides that, the suspension system too is the same upside down fork in the front and monoshock in the rear – both sourced from WP. Anchoring duties include disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS.





The powertrain will be a 248.8 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine producing 30 PS of power and 24 Nm of torque. Other features include a slipper clutch and all-LED lighting. However, the motorcycles will be shod with alloy wheels.





The Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 will get a clip-on style handlebar and slightly rear set footpegs. On the other hand, the Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 will get a bar-styled handlebar, knobby tyres, and slightly upright ergonomics.





Apart from the two Huskies, KTM dealerships in India also started accepting bookings for the BS-VI versions of 250 Duke and 390 Duke priced at Rs 2 lakh and Rs 2.52 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) respectively. Besides that, select KTM dealerships in Pune and Bengaluru are also housing Bajaj’s first electric scooter Chetak for test rides.





(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)







