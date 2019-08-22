Hyundai Grand i10 Nios launched at INR 4.99 lakhs

Hyundai, India’s second largest carmaker has launched its third all-new model of the year, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. Developed for the athletic millennials, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios has a starting price of INR 4.99 lakhs and goes up to INR 7.99 lakhs (ex-showroom, pan-India).





Hyundai Grand i10 Nios will be available along with the Grand i10 taking the South Korean manufacturer’s hatchback tally to four. Other hatches in their portfolio include Santro and Elite i20. The new compact hatchback Grand i10 Nios will be offered in 10 variants with both petrol and diesel engine options.

















Speaking at the launch, Mr. SS Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said,





“The all-new Grand i10 Nios is Made-in-India Made-for-the-World Product. The Indian Market is key and axis point of Hyundai's global growth plan. The 3rd Generation all-new Grand i10 Nios is our third Consecutive launch in India of highly successful i10 Brand. The launch of all-new Grand i10 Nios will stand for our commitment to the Indian Market and fulfill our promise of creating a happy life for our customers”





Powering the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios will be the same 1.2-litre Kappa petrol and 1.2-litre CRDI diesel engine carried from sibling Grand i10. The former is Hyundai’s first BS-VI compliant powerplant promising cleaner emissions. The 1.2-litre Kappa petrol will churn out 83 PS of power and 113.75 Nm of. While the 1.2-litre CRDI diesel engine produces 75 PS of power and 190 Nm of torque. Both engines will be offered with a 5-speed manual or Automated Manual Transmission (AMT).





Fuel economy ratings (ARAI) of the new Hyundai Grand i10 Nios stands at 20.7 kmpl for the petrol-manual combination and 20.5 kmpl for the petrol-AMT combination. The diesel powerplant returns 26.2 kmpl, both for the manual and AMT gearbox.





In terms of features, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is fitted with a best in segment 20.25 cm touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Also, the hatchback is fitted with segment first Arkamys sound system, wireless phone charger, and a rear power outlet. Besides that, the car is fitted with ABS, EBD and rear parking sensors as standard. It even gets impact sensing auto door unlock. Other segment first safety features include emergency stop signal and driver rear view monitor.





Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is offered with India first variable basic warranty with option of 3 years/1,00,000 km or 4 years/50,000 km or 5 years/40,000 km along with Road-Side Assistance.