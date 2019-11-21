Hyundai India confirms powertrain details for upcoming Aura compact sedan

Hyundai India has confirmed the powertrain options for the Aura compact sedan. The new car will be offered with three different BS-VI compliant engine options – two petrol and one diesel.





The diesel option will give the Aura an edge over the Maruti Dzire, which will no longer be available with a diesel powertrain.









Hyundai Aura’s 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine produces 83 PS of power and 113 Nm of torque. The 1.2-litre U2 CRDi diesel engine is in comparison a three-cylinder mill, unlike the four-pot petrol unit.





This engine in the Nios produces 75 PS of power and 190 Nm of torque. Both these engines will be offered with a five-speed manual and an AMT (Automated Manual Transmission) gearbox.





Also, on offer will be a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol mill doing duty in Hyundai Venue, albeit in a different tune. In the compact SUV, this engine produces 120 PS of power and 171 Nm of torque.





However, unlike the Venue, the Aura will get just a five-speed manual gearbox instead of the six-speed manual and seven-speed DCT unit.





Hyundai India claims that the new engines will have lower vibrations, improved performance, and high fuel efficiency. The Aura will also become India’s first sedan with a BS-VI compliant turbocharged petrol engine in its segment.





To meet the stricter, upcoming emission norms, the engineers at Hyundai India have fitted the Aura with an advanced NOx trap catalyst and particulate matter filters to minimise environmental pollution.





Hyundai Aura is expected to be launched in India in the first quarter of 2020. The South Korean manufacturer was earlier ranked No. 1 in ‘Sales Satisfaction Index’ and ‘Customer Satisfaction Index’ in 2019 by J D Power.





The company retailed 50,010 units in October 2019 in India. Cumulative sales (domestic and exports) amounted to 63,610 units in the same month. Of these 14,700 units were of the Hyundai Elite i20 hatchback.





(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)





