Hyundai close to acquiring General Motors-owned Talegaon plant

By Team Autostory
March 13, 2023, Updated on : Mon Mar 13 2023 18:03:37 GMT+0000
Hyundai close to acquiring General Motors-owned Talegaon plant
Previously, many India-based auto OEMs have shown interest in acquiring GM’s Talegaon-based facility in Maharashtra including MG Motor, Tata Motors and Mahindra.
Hyundai is close to buying the Talegaon-based manufacturing facility near Pune, Maharashtra which is currently owned by General Motors (GM). The South Korean carmaker has signed a term sheet agreement with GM for the potential acquisition of identified assets related to the latter.

A term sheet is a non-binding agreement that details the terms and conditions of a proposed investment and is a precursor to a more detailed, legally-binding pact usually used for corporate mergers and acquisitions.

Hyundai GM Talegaon acquisition

General Motors-owned Talegaon plant near Pune, Maharashtra

Tata Motors acquires Ford’s Sanand plant for Rs 725 Cr

Terms of the deal 

The term sheet states that the proposed acquisition includes land, buildings, certain machinery, and equipment for manufacturing located at the GM-owned Talegaon plant. It further states that the proposed acquisition is subject to the fulfilment of regulatory requirements and the signing of a definitive asset purchase agreement.

If the acquisition turns out to be successful, it will increase Hyundai Motor India’s manufacturing capabilities and inadvertently help boost its market share in the country. Moreover, it will also help General Motors India reduce its debt and streamline operations. Financial details of this potential acquisition have not been disclosed yet.

Hyundai GM Talegaon acquisition

Hyundai currently has two manufacturing facilities in India

It is likely that the term will be valid for a stipulated time period, reports suggest. The final sale agreement may be signed only after Hyundai has received legal clearances from various authorities, including settlement with the retrenched Talegaon plant workers.

Insiders familiar with the development believe that Hyundai may use the Talegaon-based plant to fulfill its export operations. The South Korean car-marker intends to manufacture the Venue compact SUV and other made-in-India vehicles for overseas markets at this facility. Hyundai currently own two manufacturing plants in India–both located in Tamil Nadu.

General Motors in India

General Motors set foot in India in 1994 when it collaborated with Hindustan Motors (HM) for a 50:50 joint venture to produce cars under the brand name Opel. The American carmaker bought out HM’s share in 1999 and continued to independently manufacture vehicles in India locally. However, failure of the Opel brand in the country led to change in the company’s strategies and the introduction of Chevrolet in India in 2003.

Hyundai GM Talegaon acquisition

General Motors subsidiary brand Chevrolet

The company had two manufacturing facilities in India including the one in Halol, Gujarat, which was later acquired by MG Motor India and the second in Talegaon. After a poor response in sales for almost decade and a half, the company shut shop in India in 2017 but continued to produce cars for export purposes at its Talegaon facility till late 2020.

Interests from other OEMs

Over the years, many automakers in India have shown interest in acquiring GM’s Talegaon plant. MG Motor was the first carmaker to explicitly acknowledge its interest in taking over the facility due to international tie-ups between the two brands and the fact MG had already bought GM’s Halol-based plant. Homegrown original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) like Tata Motors and Mahindra were also in the fray to acquire this plant.

Chinese automaker Great Wall Motors (GWM) was very close to inking the deal with GM and even signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Maharashtra over the proposed acquisition. However, political tensions amidst military standoffs between India and China led to GWM scrapping its India plans altogether.

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

