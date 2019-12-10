Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 and Gixxer 250 to be launched in Japan, Mexico, and Colombia

Japanese motorcycle manufacturer, Suzuki will be launching Made in India Gixxer SF 250 and Gixxer 250 in its domestic markets next year (January 2020). The company will also be launching the motorcycle in Mexico and Colombia in April 2020.





Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 was launched first in India in May 2019. This single-cylinder motorcycle is oil-cooled but Suzuki uses a technique not seen before in regular production motorcycle. While the oil-based coolant takes away the heat from the engine, cooling fans are used to cool this oil. This also helps in reducing the added weight needed in a traditional liquid cooling system.









The chassis is essentially the same unit doing duty in the Gixxer 155 but, with a thicker down tube which adds weight and the much-needed strength to accommodate the increased performance. The 249 cc, four-valve, SOHC engine is capable of producing 26.5 PS of power and 22.6 Nm of torque. The engineers at Suzuki have been able to keep vibrations at check while the engine manages to feel stress-free at triple-digit speeds.





Keeping the overall weight under check, the Gixxer SF 250 tips the scales at 161 kg and has a ground clearance of 165 mm. Further, the motorcycle gets features like an LED headlamp, reverse backlit LCD instrumentation, a 150-section wide rear tyre, and clip-on handlebar. The street-naked Gixxer 250 misses out on the clip-on for a bar-styled handle.





In November 2019, Suzuki India registered a 23.39 percent growth in cumulative sales (domestic and exports). The company sold 69,755 units last month making it the only two-wheeler not to end the month in red (Y-o-Y basis). The company has expanded its pre-owned two-wheeler business in India with new outlets in Bengaluru, Aizawl, and Surat.





Pricing details of the Gixxer SF 250 and Gixxer 250 for Japan, Mexico, and Colombia will be revealed at a later date. In India, the fully faired Gixxer SF 250 is retailed at Rs 1.70 lakh while the street naked costs Rs 1.60 lakh (both prices ex-showroom, Delhi).





(Edited by Suman Singh)





﻿