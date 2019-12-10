Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 and Gixxer 250 to be launched in Japan, Mexico, and Colombia

Both the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 and Gixxer 250 have marked the Japanese two-wheeler maker's return to the quarter-litre segment in India, after the debacle of the Inazuma 250.

By YS Auto
10th Dec 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Japanese motorcycle manufacturer, Suzuki will be launching Made in India Gixxer SF 250 and Gixxer 250 in its domestic markets next year (January 2020). The company will also be launching the motorcycle in Mexico and Colombia in April 2020.


Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 was launched first in India in May 2019. This single-cylinder motorcycle is oil-cooled but Suzuki uses a technique not seen before in regular production motorcycle. While the oil-based coolant takes away the heat from the engine, cooling fans are used to cool this oil. This also helps in reducing the added weight needed in a traditional liquid cooling system.


Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
Also Read

Toyota, Suzuki to produce electric vehicles for India market by 2020


The chassis is essentially the same unit doing duty in the Gixxer 155 but, with a thicker down tube which adds weight and the much-needed strength to accommodate the increased performance. The 249 cc, four-valve, SOHC engine is capable of producing 26.5 PS of power and 22.6 Nm of torque. The engineers at Suzuki have been able to keep vibrations at check while the engine manages to feel stress-free at triple-digit speeds.


Keeping the overall weight under check, the Gixxer SF 250 tips the scales at 161 kg and has a ground clearance of 165 mm. Further, the motorcycle gets features like an LED headlamp, reverse backlit LCD instrumentation, a 150-section wide rear tyre, and clip-on handlebar. The street-naked Gixxer 250 misses out on the clip-on for a bar-styled handle.


In November 2019, Suzuki India registered a 23.39 percent growth in cumulative sales (domestic and exports). The company sold 69,755 units last month making it the only two-wheeler not to end the month in red (Y-o-Y basis). The company has expanded its pre-owned two-wheeler business in India with new outlets in Bengaluru, Aizawl, and Surat.


Pricing details of the Gixxer SF 250 and Gixxer 250 for Japan, Mexico, and Colombia will be revealed at a later date. In India, the fully faired Gixxer SF 250 is retailed at Rs 1.70 lakh while the street naked costs Rs 1.60 lakh (both prices ex-showroom, Delhi).


(Edited by Suman Singh)


Also Read

Suzuki UK discontinues India-Made Baleno and Celerio due to poor sales

﻿

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
YS Auto

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Ahmedabad-based EV startup Greenvolt Mobility reveals expansion plans

YS Auto

Modified Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 motorcycles which will blow your mind

YS Auto

Here’s what to expect from Ducati’s 2020 lineup

YS Auto

Start small to go big: here are 35 profitable businesses you can start in India within Rs 10,000

Sanjana Ray
Daily Capsule
Story of the small-town boy who helped Nandan Nilekani build IndiaStack (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

How a Manesar-based riding gear manufacturer is changing India’s helmet culture

YS Auto

Hero MotoCorp to raise prices by up to Rs 2,000 from January 2020

YS Auto

Ahmedabad-based EV startup Greenvolt Mobility reveals expansion plans

YS Auto

Here’s a closer look at Husqvarna Motorcycles’ Indian lineup

YS Auto

Jaguar bets big on India, to launch EV SUV I-Pace next year

Neelanjan Chakraborty

KTM 390 Adventure makes its India debut, to be available for sale from January 2020

YS Auto

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore